WEST PITTSTON — First-place Wyoming Area found itself in a tie with visiting Honesdale late in the third quarter Wednesday afternoon.

The Warriors put together a defensive effort the rest of the way that made sure that was the worst they would be on the scoreboard all day.

Wyoming Area held Honesdale without a shot or penalty corner for the last 19:55, clearing the way for Julianna Gonzales to provide the goal that kept the Warriors perfect in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 field hockey with a 2-1 victory at Atlas Field.

The game matched defending District 2 champions and current leaders of the two races for top seeds in the district’s tournaments.

Class A Wyoming Area improved to 7-0 in the division and 11-1 overall. Class 3A Honesdale slipped to 3-2-1 and 8-2-1.

Wyoming Area has given up just seven goals during a winning streak that reached 10 games Wednesday.

“Our offense kept it up there and our defense made sure to step up and get to balls to get it back up to the offense,” junior defender Addyson Dragwa said. “We really didn’t want to let it cross the 50.”

It seldom did after Honesdale tied the game by getting three of its six shots on one third-quarter penalty corner play. Wyoming Area goalie Riley Muniz stopped the first, Jillian Hoey sent the second off the left post and into the area in front of the cage where Alyssa Czekai was ready to score with 6:30 remaining in the quarter.

Honesdale got off one non-threatening shot 1:35 later, then Wyoming Area took control.

“Our defense just really came through for us again in this game,” Warriors coach Bree Bednarski said. “Every part of the defense – our mids, our straight-up defenders, our forwards coming back to help.

“It was just a defense-wins-games situation today.”

Wyoming Area earned eight penalty corners in the third quarter, four in the final 4:34 to finally break through with the game-winner.

The Warriors kept the Hornets pinned in their defensive circle until Gonzales could score on an Ella McKernan assist, deflecting a shot into the cage on a penalty corner.

The first goal was much easier to produce for Wyoming Area.

On the game’s second threat – and first shot on goal – Lyla Rehill gave the Warriors the lead exactly three minutes in.

Ainsley Flynn got to a ball on the wing while running toward the right sideline. She spun and hit a hard pass into the circle, right on to Rehill’s stick. Rehill pivoted and quickly ripped a shot into the goal.

Wyoming Area 2, Honesdale 1

Honesdale`0`0`1`0 — 1

Wyoming Area`1`0`1`0 — 2

First — 1, WA, Lyla Rehill (Ainsley Flynn) 12:00. Third – 2, HON, Alyssa Czekai (Jillian Hoey) 6:30. Fourth – 3, WA, Julianna Gonzales (Ella McKernan) 1:10.

Shots at goal — HON 6, WA 10. Goalie saves — HON 6 (Jordan Patzuk), WA 2 (Riley Muniz). Penalty corners — HON 4, WA 13.