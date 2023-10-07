🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Nanticoke Area’s Zack Fox ran for his 1,000th yard Friday night and kept running.

Fox ran for 260 yards and five touchdowns on 14 carries in the first half as the Trojans routed Tunkhannock 41-6 on homecoming in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game.

Fox gained 12 yards on his 11th rush to eclipse 1,000 yards for a third consecutive year. He broke into the starting lineup the fifth game of his sophomore season after an injury to the starter. He finished with 17 carries for 275 yards.

“Sophomore year I never pictured it,” Fox said. “We had some injuries and I had to step up and I started rolling.”

Fox started rolling early Friday night. He carried the ball on all four plays after Jaidyn Johnson blocked a punt, scoring on a 3-yard run. He followed with scoring runs of 11 and 56 yards as the Trojans (3-1 Div. 2, 4-3 overall) built a 20-0 lead one play into the second quarter.

Tunkhannock (3-2 Div. 2, 4-3) appeared to get back into the game when quarterback Joey Ross ran around the right side for a 42-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 20-6 at 10:07 of the second quarter.

Two factors, though, extinguished the comeback attempt quickly. First, Fox scored a minute later on a 72-yard run as receiver Gavin Turak picked off the final defender with an excellent downfield block. Secondly, the Tigers slowly self-destructed.

After Fox’s 72-yard TD, the Tigers found themselves in a third-and-49 through a combination of three penalties on two plays. Two were for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“We talked about that, those little things and beating ourselves and how things kind of self-destruct and how it affects us,” Tunkhannock coach Pat Keating said. “This is a learning process with these guys. At this stage of the game, we’re sitting here 4-3 and have two of our last three at home.

“All we can do is to keep working and get things corrected.”

Following a Tunkhannock punt on fourth-and-49, Seth Raymer caught a 15-yard TD pass and later Fox scored on a 15-yard run as he was escorted to the end zone by fullback Ryan Wiaterowski. Fox then ran for a two-point conversion to make it 41-6 with 1:14 until halftime.

Tunkhannock’s last chance to hold off the 35-point mercy rule ended with Johnson getting tackled for loss to end the first halftime. Beside blocking a punt, the 6-foot-7 senior defensive end had two sacks and swatted down a pass in the first two quarters.

“Every play they really couldn’t check me,” said Johnson, who is also a standout in basketball. “My first step was just quicker than theirs. It felt good to get into the backfield every time and be a big playmaker for us tonight.”

The victory was also big in the District 2 Class 4A playoff picture. Nanticoke Area vaulted from seventh to fifth while Tunkhannock dropped from fifth to eighth, although games played Saturday could impact the standings. Eight teams make the D2-4A playoffs.

Nanticoke Area 41, Tunkhannock 6

Tunkhannock`0`6`0`0 — 6

Nanticoke Area`14`27`0`0 — 41

First quarter

NAN — Zack Fox 3 run (Giovanni Huertero kick), 5:55

NAN — Fox 11 run (Huertero kick), 3:05

Second quarter

NAN — Fox 56 run (kick failed), 11:47

TUN — Joey Ross 42 run (kick failed), 10:07

NAN — Fox 72 run (Huertero kick), 9:07

NAN — Seth Raymer 15 pass from Mike Stachowiak (kick failed), 4:40

NAN — Fox 15 run (Fox run), 1:14

Team statistics`TUN`NAN

First downs`5`13

Rushes-yards`28-67`34-311

Passing yards`4`15

Total yards`71`326

Passing`1-12-0`1-3-0

Sacked-yards lost`2-19`0-0

Punts-avg.`5-29.8`2-29

Fumbles-lost`1-0`1-0

Penalties-yards`9-78`5-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Tunkhannock, Logan Ross 10-25, J.Ross 6-43, Evan Montross 4-(minus-3), Ethan Dominick 2-0, David Hoff 5-8, team 1-(minus-6). Nanticoke Area, Fox 17-275, Mykal Julian 1-(minus-2), Ryan Wiaterowski 2-14, Gavin Turak 1-2, Steve Armstrong 3-8, Eugene Gyle 3-14, Chris Julian 2-2, Treston Allen 3-(minus-6), Reagan Jackson 1-5, team 1-(minus-1).

PASSING — Tunkhannock, J.Ross 1-9-0-4, Randall Paxton 0-3-0-0. Nanticoke Area, Stachowiak 1-2-0-15, Fox 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — Tunkhannock, Carter O’Neill 1-4. Nanticoke Area, Raymer 1-15.

INTERCEPTIONS — none.