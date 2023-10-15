🔊 Listen to this

We look to sports to escape from an all-too-often brutal world. Sporting events give fans a sense of belonging, being part of a group of people supporting their teams and sharing in both the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

That’s great. As long as we remember that sporting events are entertainment, even when bets are lost, and that agony of defeat hits you in the wallet. Win or lose, most fans still have to get up and go to work or school in the morning.

Most fans act appropriately, but unfortunately there are those who cross the line into unacceptable behavior. And that is never good.

There are winners and losers every time athletes play, so fans must know how to win and how to lose with honor and respect. That wasn’t the case at Yankee Stadium during the 2009 World Series when a few New York fans tried to pick a fight with me and my friends because we are Phillies fans. We did nothing to deserve their ire, but they were so misbehaved that other Yankees fans apologized to us for the bad experience.

Some more recent stunts by crazy fans makes one wonder what they were thinking, if in fact, they were thinking at all.

There were multiple violent brawls among 49ers fans during a September game at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco against the New York Giants. Men and women, all Niners fans, first threw punches at one another before security restored order. Another fight broke out later, this time between Niners and Giants fans. San Francisco won the game 30-12, so something other than the game itself set off the fans of the home team.

Fights at Levi’s Stadium are getting to be a terrible tradition, as fisticuffs also broke out during a July soccer game and an August preseason game between the Niners and the Denver Broncos.

Last week, there was the guy who ran onto the playing field at Camden Yards in Baltimore during game one of the Orioles and Texas Rangers American League Division Series. Clad only in tiny undershorts emblazoned with the words ‘Virginity Rocks’ and black socks, his big moment didn’t last long as stadium security and city police captured, handcuffed and removed him.

For 7-year-old Leo, a young Orioles fan attending his first playoff game with his uncle, and with thousands of other kids there, the scene was something they surely didn’t need to see. Leo is a bright and inquisitive youngster who loves sports, and it’s certainly best for him and the other young people to be able to focus on the game itself – not the distraction of some guy in bikini shorts making a fool of himself.

Then, an umpire’s call of catcher’s interference during the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves National League Division Series game one in Atlanta benefited the visiting team and sparked a fit by some unruly fans who threw trash onto the playing field when the call was upheld on review. Play was halted for several minutes while stadium workers cleaned up the mess.

That isn’t right, not for the people who were tasked with picking up others’ trash, real fans who saw several others at their worst, and the players on both teams who had to stand around and wait for the playing field to be cleared and the game resumed.

As a Philadelphia sports fan, I’m often told how terrible the fans are in the City of Brotherly Love, and that the new name for the Philadelphia Eagles’ famous short yardage formation – the Brotherly Shove – describes not only the play formerly known as the “tush push,” but also the rabid fans in the stands watching the play unfold.

There have been several incidents of fans gone wild in Philly, but the coverage over the years, by national media especially, would make you believe such behavior is limited to Philadelphia when it clearly is not. Although the incidents happened decades ago, announcers still like to repeatedly share that Philadelphia fans even booed Santa Claus and once pelted then Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson with snowballs.

It’s a safe bet you will hear at least one of these stories each year. The Santa in question, by the way, was a skinny, scruffy guy who looked nothing like Santa except for the red suit. So, let’s put an end that one here and now.

Veteran Phillies broadcaster Larry Andersen, who had a long major league career as a relief pitcher, defended Philadelphia fans during the broadcast on 94WIP radio while Braves fans littered the field. Andersen said he hoped the national media would pay close attention to the incident and be clear that the game was being played in Atlanta, not Philadelphia, and that he was sick of hearing negative talk about Philly fans.

Of course, not all Philadelphia fans are well behaved. I was there the day that Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin was injured at Veterans Stadium. Some fans cheered the end of his career, but most others applauded as he left the field. Philly has its share of crazies, but whenever you put thousands of people together anywhere there are going to be good and bad. It’s the misbehaving minority that paints the negative perception of the vast majority of fans who in reality enjoy the game peacefully.

After signing an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies, shortstop Trea Turner had a hard time adjusting to his new team and played well below his all-star standard. He was mired in a batting slump and his defense was also suffering. Then, in early August the Phillies fans did something unique and inspiring. Instead of booing him for his poor performance, they stood and cheered to encourage him and let him know they were behind him. The result was astonishing as Turner once again became the feared slugger and base stealer the Phillies knew he was when they signed him.

Imagine that. Fans coming together and sharing positive energy and support for the players on the field rather than misbehaving. It certainly beats those who are abusive, repulsive, destructive, and in need of an attitude adjustment.

Just ask my Orioles buddy Leo. He’s a super-fan in my book, there to enjoy the game. Let’s all do likewise.

David A. Jolley is a sports fan and historian, public relations and marketing communications consultant, writer, and the author of “A Good Cup of Coffee…Short-Time Major Leaguers and Their Claims to Fame.”