🔊 Listen to this

Dallas’ Madison Hedglin finished first to win the WVC coaches meet on Tuesday at Wyoming County Fairgrounds.

MESHOPPEN — Two distinctly different words came to mind for Katie Kozich as she described what it is like for her unbeaten championship Crestwood girls cross country team to square off with Dallas.

“Scary,” and “fun,” both came from Kozich as she described the day in which Crestwood had again handled the challenge from Dallas, beating the Mountaineers for the second straight week to add the Ed Narkiewicz Wyoming Valley Conference Coaches Championship Meet title to the WVC regular-season title.

Crestwood outscored Dallas, 30-38, Tuesday at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds as both teams finished far ahead of the pack that included Lake-Lehman edging Pittston Area by a point for third place with a score of 121.

A week earlier, in the different scoring of a dual meet, Crestwood had beaten Dallas, 28-31, to finish 16-0 in the WVC while the Mountaineers were on their way to going 15-1.

The teams are getting used to battling at the top of the pack.

Last year, it was Dallas winning the meeting of unbeatens to finish 16-0 in the WVC, then winning the Narkiewicz Meet. But, it was Crestwood with a 70-76 edge to take the District 2 Class 2A title and both went on to states where the Comets finished two points better, taking ninth while the Mountaineers were 10th.

“It’s scary going against them, but it helps push us to work harder during races,” said Katie Kozich, who finished a second in front of her sister Ellie in third and fourth place to lead Crestwood.

Madison Hedglin matched her second-place time of a year ago, but with Wyoming Area’s Madelyn Keating now running at Mississippi State, it was good enough to win by 49 seconds. Sarah Williams followed for a 1-2 finish.

Hedglin and Williams opened a lead of 28 seconds in the first mile, which Hedglin completed in 5:58 and Williams ran in 6:06.

“I didn’t want to go out that fast,” Hedglin said, “but, I know she was behind me and if I went out fast, she would, too, and that would push her.

“We’ve been working together all summer to help each other.”

Hedglin started to separate from her teammate as she was completing the first mile and pulled away from there.

Crestwood’s pack again decided a championship.

Katie and Ellie Kozich were followed by Ella Novelli to put Comets in third, fourth and fifth.

The teams combined for the top seven spots – Julianna Sobocinski from Dallas was followed by Kaelyn Barker from Crestwood – and also occupied 11th through 15th. They held 12 of the top 15 spots and claimed 15 of the 25 medals and put 22 runners in the top 34.

Such numbers will not be repeated in the Oct. 25 District 2 Championships on the same course. Each team will be required to choose which seven runners to enter on that level.

At Crestwood in particular, it is tough to separate that championship group.

“We all train together every single day,” Katie Kozich said. “Every race, we’re close together and work off each other.

“It’s just really empowering how we’re all close together.”

Pittston Area’s Bella Dessoye was eighth, making her the top runner from the rest of the league and the highest-finishing freshman.

Along with the conference meet, there was one regular-season cluster meet made up from the results of the day.

Dallas wrapped up its second-place finish in those standings and Lake-Lehman wound up tied for fourth out of 17 teams when each went 3-0, beating Berwick, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech and Northwest.

ED NARKIEWICZ WYOMING VALLEY CONFERENCE COACHES MEET

(at Wyoming County Fairgrounds)

(3.1 miles varsity, 2.0 miles junior high)

Girls Team Scoring

1, Crestwood (Cr) 30; 2, Dallas (38); 3, Lake-Lehman (LL) 121; 4, Pittston Area (PA) 122; 5, Wyoming Seminary (Sem) 159; 6, Holy Redeemer 167; 7, Hazleton Area (Haz) 178; 8, Nanticoke (N) 183; 9, MMI Prep (MMI) 214; 10, Hanover Area 281; 11, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 318; 12, Tunkhannock 319.

Incomplete teams: Berwick,6 Northwest, Wyoming Area (WA), Wyoming Valley West, Wilkes-Barre Area.

Top Girls Finishers

1, Madison Hedglin (D) 18:51; 2, Sarah Williams (D) 19:40; 3, Katie Kozich (Cr) 19;58; 4, Ellie Kozich (Cr) 19:59; 5, Ella Novelli (Cr) 20:05; 6, Julianna Sobocinski (D) 20:12; 7, Kaelyn Barker (Cr) 20:22; 8, Bella Dessoye (PA) 20:25; 9, Milana Daiute (Haz) 20:26; 10, Olivia Corcoran (LL) 21:02; 11, Adrienne Shebelock (Cr) 21:04; 12, Maggie Kozich (Cr) 21:06; 13, Mollie Kozich (Cr) 21:09; 14, Olivia Thomas (D) 21:14; 15, Erika Doran (D) 21:31; 16, Mary Kupsky (MMI) 21:40; 17, Hannah Stoss (WA) 21:44; 17, Betsy Digiovanni (LL) 21:47; 19, Maddie Danko (Cr) 21:59; 20, Matilda Serrano (N) 22:06; 21, Olivea Scalese (PA) 22:07; 22, Alyssa Leicht (Cr) 22:13; 23, Rebecca Polgar (Sem) 22:13; 24, Scarlett Evans (Cr) 22:15; 25, Kaylee Casagrande (Haz) 22:22.

Girls Dual Meets (Make-ups scored from championship results)

Dallas 15, Northwest 48; Dallas 15, Berwick 50; Dallas 15, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 50

Lake-Lehman 21, Northwest 37; Lake-Lehman 18, Berwick 42; Lake-Lehman 15, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 48

Northwest 21, Tunkhannock 35

Berwick 28, Tunkhannock 39

Tunkhannock 27, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 30

Final Girls Season Standings

Crestwood 16-0, Dallas 15-1, Pittston Area 14-2, Hazleton Area 12-4, Lake-Lehman 12-4, Holy Redeemer 10-6, MMI Prep 9-7, Wyoming Area 9-7, Nanticoke 8-8, Wyoming Seminary 8-8, Northwest 7-9, Berwick 5-10, Tunkhannock 4-12, Hanover Area 3-13, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 2-13, Wyoming Valley West 1-15, Wilkes-Barre Area 0-16.

Junior High Girls Team Scoring

1, Crestwood (Cr) 52; 2, Hazleton Area (Haz) 54; 3, Holy Redeemer (HR) 92; 4, Wyoming Seminary 100; 5, Pittston Area 113; 6, Lake-Lehman (LL) 127; 7, Wyoming Area 141.

Top Junior High Girls Finishers