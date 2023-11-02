🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area junior Lyla Rehill (7) gets by a Lackawanna Trail defender in the District 2 Class A finals on Wednesday.

Ainsley Flynn (8) takes a shot on goal vs. Lackawanna Trial in the District 2 Class A finals at Wilkes-Barre Area on Wednesday night.

PLAINS TWP. — Wyoming Area goalie Riley Muniz extended the District 2 Class A field hockey championship game.

Lackawanna Trail’s Lena Ryon ended it.

After Muniz made 10 fourth-quarter saves to keep the game tied, Ryon broke the tie and lifted Lackawanna Trail to the title with a solidly struck and perfectly placed shot 2:47 into overtime for a 3-2 victory at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Ryon’s goal ended Wyoming Area’s reign as District 2 champion, stopped the Warriors’ 16-game winning streak and prevented them from pursuing a return trip to the state championship game.

The Lions will be the district’s lone Class A representative in state play after avenging a 2-1, home loss in the regular season.

Wyoming Area had a slight statistical advantage in the district final through three mostly evenly played quarters.

Lackawanna Trail kept the pressure on throughout the entire fourth quarter, looking for the winning goal. They had nine penalty corner chances in the quarter after getting just two in the first three.

Ryon applied much of the pressure, but while her dribbling and shooting through traffic drew more penalty corners and forced tough saves by Muniz, she could not score.

In the open space of 7-on-7 overtime, the senior and Central Michigan commit broke through.

Greta Krimmel popped the ball free at the top of the circle and Ryon turned to her right with time and space to operate. She ripped a shot from 13 yards out, just inside the far post, rattling around the cage with the winner.

“Sometimes pressure is a privilege and being put in that position just forces you to finish like that,” Ryon said.

The WVC Division 1 champion Warriors had not allowed more than one goal in any of their previous 10 games, but Lackawanna Trail scored two in the second quarter while taking the lead twice.

Wyoming Area answered each time, then turned to Muniz, who went untested for long stretches of the regular season because of her teammates’ defensive play.

“Riley had a very, very good game, especially in the fourth quarter when they got a lot of corners,” Wyoming Area coach Bree Bednarski said. “That was maybe the best game I’ve every seen her play.

“ … I think it says a lot that when she was needed, she really stepped up to the plate. She just saved so many shots and rebounds.”

Ryon finished with two goals and an assist. She picked off a pass from about 30 yards out and did the rest herself. After Wyoming Area tied the game, Emma Thomas scored on a rebound of a Ryon shot.

Wyoming Area’s second-quarter goal also came on a rebound with Julianna Gonzales providing the finish.

The Warriors tied the game in the first minute of the second half.

Lyla Rehill received a penalty corner insert and slipped a pass to Ainsley Flynn as they overlapped, moving in opposite directions. Flynn took the shot and scored.

District 2 Class A championship

Lackawanna Trail 3, Wyoming Area 2

Lackawanna Trail`0`2`0`0`1 — 3

Wyoming Area`0`1`1`0`0 — 2

Second – 1, LT, Lena Ryon 13:11; 2, WA, Julianna Gonzales; 3, LT, Emma Thomas (Ryon) 5:58. Third – 4, WA, Ainsley Flynn (Lyla Rehil) 14:02. Overtime – 5, LT, Ryon (Greta Krimmel) 7:13.

Shots at goal — LT 17, WA 8. Goalie saves — LT 4 (Kiera Mulhern), WA 13 (Riley Muniz). Penalty corners — LT 11, WA 5.