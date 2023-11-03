🔊 Listen to this

Berwick (3-7) at Valley View (8-2)

District 2 Class 4A Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Berwick’s Mike Bennett, 2nd year (interim coach Bo Orlando); Valley View’s Scot Wasilchak, 1st year

Last Meeting: Valley View 34-19 in Week 2

First Meeting: Berwick 17-12 in 1977

All-Time Series: Valley View 10-5

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs enter off a 39-34 win over Hazleton Area where RB Tyler Winter and QB Ethan Lear each topped 100 yards rushing for the second consecutive week. The offense, though, had little success against Valley View in Week 2, totaling 90 yards despite running more plays. Orlando took over the team in Week 2 and has been running it since then as Bennett deals with a medical issue.

Scouting Valley View: The Cougars were shut out in the second half of a 26-6 loss to Scranton Prep. They also lost 30-12 to Delaware Valley in Week 8. RB Camryn Higgins has over 1,100 yards rushing and RB Preston Reed had 129 yards the first meeting with Berwick. QB Casey Malsberger does enough with his arm to keep opponents honest. Dominic Memo is a jack-of-all-trades on offense.

What’s Next: The winner plays the North Pocono at Wyoming Area winner

Bottom Line: Possibly a tighter game than in Week 2.

Lake-Lehman (2-8) at Western Wayne (7-3)

District 2 Class 3A Semifinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Lake-Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky, 14th year; Western Wayne’s Shane Grodack, 1st year

Last Meeting: Western Wayne 35-13 in Week 1

First Meeting: Lehman 27-26 OT in 2017

All-Time Series: Western Wayne 4-1

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights were overwhelmed by undefeated Dallas 56-8 in the Old Shoe Game. They’ve allowed 42 or more points five times, but it must be noted there were some really strong opponents on the schedule. Lehman had issues controlling Western Wayne’s running game in the season opener, giving up 315 yards on the ground. Only Wyoming Area has rushed for more vs. the Black Knights.

Scouting Western Wayne: The Wildcats built a big lead behind RB Josh Vinton on the way to defeating Honesdale 35-20. Vinton had 177 yards and four TDs vs. Lehman in the season opener. He should surpass 1,500 yards on the ground Friday. Western Wayne doesn’t throw a lot, but when it does QB Frankie Leyshon looks to WR Sean Owens.

What’s Next: The winner plays the Hanover Area at Scranton Prep winner

Bottom Line: Western Wayne by at least a few touchdowns.

Nanticoke Area (6-4) at Crestwood (5-5)

District 2 Class 4A Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza, 14th year; Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli, 5th year

Last Meeting: Crestwood 61-7 in 2022

First Meeting: Crestwood 14-0 in 1981

All-Time Series: Crestwood 12-11-1

Scouting Nanticoke Area: Nanticoke Area rolled rival Hanover Area 54-0 as RB Zack Fox became the school’s all-time leading rusher. DEs Jaidyn Johnson and Seth Raymer were very aggressive vs. the run, but might have to dial it back a bit vs. Crestwood, whose Single Wing offense invites that style to get defenders out of position. Crestwood ran for 459 yards in last year’s meeting.

Scouting Crestwood: The defending D2-4A champion Comets were on a roll until running into North Pocono last Friday. The 27-10 loss was unexpected as North Pocono had struggled to put points on the board most of the season. Crestwood had just 209 yards of offense, its worst showing since a Week 1 loss to Valley View. The 10 points were a season low and the Comets were shut out in the second half.

What’s Next: The winner plays the Wallenpaupack at Dallas winner

Bottom Line: You can count the number of passes on two hands … maybe even one.

North Pocono (4-6) at Wyoming Area (9-1)

District 2 Class 4A Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: North Pocono’s Greg Dolhon, 12th year; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer, 15th year

Last Meeting: North Pocono 26-21 in 2015

First Meeting: North Pocono 29-27 OT in 2014

All-Time Series: North Pocono 2-0

Scouting North Pocono: The Trojans have been a bit of an enigma. They lost their opener to Wyoming Valley West (the Spartans’ only win) and three weeks later lost 14-7 to D2-4A second seed Valley View. Then despite barely cracking 200 yards on offense, North Pocono closed out with a 27-10 win over Crestwood. QB Noah West, RB Kevin Wickizer and WR Cole West lead an offense with no eye-popping stats. Dolhon is a former Wyoming Area quarterback.

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors dropped from the first to third seed over the final two weeks. RB Aaron Crossley ran for 349 yards in a 35-14 win over Pittston Area. The passing game has attempted fewer than 10 passes in eight games, but has the knack for popping a big play. The defense has had to defend over twice as many passes over the last five games compared to the first five.

What’s Next: The winner plays the Berwick at Valley View winner

Bottom Line: This game could be closer than the records indicate.

Pittston Area (5-5) at Delaware Valley (7-3)

District 2 Class 5A Semifinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri, 7th year; Del Val’s Keith Olsommer, 25th year

Last Meeting: Del Val 41-0 in 2022

First Meeting: Del Val 41-0 in 2022

All-Time Series: Del Val 1-0

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots lost 35-14 to Wyoming Area, a game that they trailed by seven with about eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. The passing game featuring veteran QB Drew DeLucca and newbie WRs Lucas Lopresto and Matt Walter has performed well all season. The running game has improved, but probably not to the point where its a major threat. The run defense will be tested for a second consecutive week.

Scouting Del Val: A brutal non-conference schedule led to an 0-3 start for Del Val. Since then, the Warriors have been on a roll offensively, scoring 40 or more points five times. They enter off a 42-7 pasting of Abington Heights where RB Ryder Machado ran wild to reach the 1,000-yard mark. Like the Warriors that Pittston Area played last Friday, these Warriors don’t throw much. When they do, QB Logan Olsommer has been effective.

What’s Next: The winner plays the Scranton at Abington Heights winner

Bottom Line: A Pittston Area victory would be a major upset.

Wallenpaupack (2-8) at Dallas (10-0)

District 2 Class 4A Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Wallenpaupack’s Mark Watson, 18th year; Dallas’ Rich Mannello, 9th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 31-3 in Week 8

First Meeting: Dallas 42-0 in 2000

All-Time Series: Dallas 6-2

Scouting Paupack: The Buckhorns have lost eight in a row and a main issue has been the lack of offense. They hung with Wilkes-Barre Area and Dallas for a half during the regular season, but without any major firepower those opponents grabbed control in the second half. Dallas led just 10-0 at halftime three weeks ago. QB Drew Kiesendahl presents a run/pass option and RB Dylan Podrazil has put up decent numbers.

Scouting Dallas: The Mountaineers routed rival Lake-Lehman 56-8 in the Old Shoe Game. Gavin Lewis blocked two punts that were returned for TDs. He nearly had another, but was held (not called) on one punt and the Lehman punter sidestepped him on another. QB Brady Zapoticky has thrown only 12 times the past two games because of circumstances (weather and score). He and WR Zach Paczewski connected six times vs. Wallenpaupack in Week 8. RB Dylan Geskey had 127 yards and two TDs in the first meeting.

What’s Next: The winner plays the Nanticoke Area at Crestwood winner

Bottom Line: Dallas doesn’t wait until the second half to seize control.

Wilkes-Barre Area (6-4) at Nazareth (9-1)

D2/4/11 Class 6A Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: WBA’s Ciro Cinti, 5th year at WBA, 18th year overall; Nazareth’s Tom Falzone 10th year at Nazareth, 15th overall

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack posted their first shutout since their inaugural season in 2019 by defeating Wyoming Valley West 42-0. RB Howie Shiner went over 1,000 yards rushing to finish as Division 1’s top rusher. QB Jake Howe threw three TDs and Treyvon Gembitski recorded his team-leading fourth interception. WBA was roughed up in its last visit to a District 11 team, losing 42-14 to Emmaus in last year’s quarterfinals.

Scouting Nazareth: The Blue Eagles have won 15 of their last 17 games, with the only losses coming to top-seeded Parkland. They lost 31-24 to Parkland in Week 4. Nazareth is a veteran group for the most part. Senior RB Jed Bendekovits has three 100-yard games and 12 rushing TDs. A pair of sophomores – RB Marquez Wimbley and QB Peyton Falzone – are key contributors. The offense rarely turns over the ball.

What’s Next: The winner plays the Stroudsburg at Northampton winner

Bottom Line: WBA is better than last year, but will it be enough vs. a very good D11 team?

Williamsport (5-5) at Parkland (10-0)

D2/4/11 Class 6A Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Williamsport’s Mike Pearson, 2nd year at Williamsport, 7th year overall; Parkland’s Tim Moncman, 8th year

Last Meeting: Parkland 56-7 in 1999

First Meeting: Parkland 42-13 in 1998

All-Time Series: Parkland 2-0

Scouting Parkland: Except for a 31-24 win over Nazareth, Parkland has pretty much wiped out every opponent. Since a slow start to begin the 2022 season, the Trojans have been a force. QB Luke Spang has over 1,600 yards and 21 TDs throwing. RB Trey Tremba has over 1,400 yards on the ground. OLB Jake Beidleman is a menace who spends plenty of time in opposing backfields.

Scouting Williamsport: The Millionaires won four of their last five games to get the final seat at the 6A playoff table. However, none of the victories have come against an opponent with a winning record. Williamsport will rely heavily on QB Caleb Williamson, who threw for a WVC-high 1,818 yards, and a stable of solid receivers. This could be the team’s last game as a WVC member as it’s moving to the Heartland Conference in 2024.

What’s Next: The winner plays the Emmaus at Bethlehem Freedom winner.

Bottom Line: Williamsport is going to need to play its best game of the season.

Hanover Area (3-7) vs. Scranton Prep (9-1)

District 2 Class 3A Semifinals

1 p.m. Saturday, Dunmore H.S.

The Coaches: Hanover Area’s Jason Majiros, 2nd year; Scranton Prep’s Terry Gallagher, 8th year

Last Meeting: Hanover Area 28-10 in 2005

First Meeting: Hanover Area 15-3 in 1983

All-Time Series: Hanover Area 3-1

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes lost 54-0 to rival Nanticoke Area last Friday. Many familiar names weren’t in the lineup. QB Al-Quron Michel, who has been pressed into the starting role because of injuries, was harassed all night. Hanover Area was shut out for a second time and has scored seven or fewer points five other times. One victory came via forfeit from Montrose.

Scouting Scranton Prep: The Cavaliers finished off the regular season with a 26-6 over D2-4A second seed Valley View. Their only loss was 31-27 to D2-5A top seed Delaware Valley. QB Louis Paris ran for four touchdowns. He can also throw the ball, but Prep makes its living on the ground. RB Quinten Palmero averages over 7 yards per carry. Prep led Wyoming Valley West 41-0 at halftime two weeks ago.

What’s Next: The winner plays the Lake-Lehman at Western Wayne winner

Bottom Line: Not too difficult to figure out what should happen.