WILKES-BARRE TWP. – Larsson Belleville scored at the 2:19 mark of overtime to lift the Belleville Senators over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-2 on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Senators tied the game with just :34 left in the game as Garrett Pilon scored off assists from Matthew Highmore and Maxence Guenette to knot the game at 2-2.

Austin Rueschhoff put the Penguins ahead 1-0 at the 7:24 mark of the first period with his second goal of the season. Angus Crookshank tied it at 17:51 of the second.

Colin White scored his second goal of the season just over four minutes into the third period to put the Penguins up 2-1.

Taylor Gauthier stopped 26 of 29 shots for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, while Leevi Merilainen stopped 27 of 29 for the Senators.