New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito passes against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter of an NFLgame last Monday in East Rutherford, N.J.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL game in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — The dichotomy between the quarterback situations of the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints is as stark as it is unusual.

New York is going gaga over undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito, whose opportunistic play and inclination to lean in to his Italian heritage have transformed him from a relative unknown into a charismatic and galvanizing force on a Giants squad that has surprisingly won three straight.

“I appreciate the support from everybody,” DeVito said. “I’m just trying to continue to be me. I’m going to let my personality show. That’s it.”

The Superdome, meanwhile, has sounded like boo-bird central when $150 million free-agent acquisition Derek Carr has taken the field with the Saints’ oft-sputtering offense recently.

“That’s the way they can show their frustration,” Carr said, adding that he understood the fans’ sentiments. “All of our expectations were so high, and our expectations still should be high.”

When New Orleans (6-7) hosts the Giants (5-8) on Sunday, the young QB affectionately known as “Tommy Cutlets” will try to add another chapter to his storybook rise in the Big Apple. Carr, by contrast, will look to change the narrative surrounding his frustrating first season in the Big Easy.

“Everything is still in front of us,” said Carr, who was part of a 2021 Raiders team that rallied to make the playoffs at 10-7 after starting 6-7. “I keep staying this: This is the time to do it. This is the time to get hot, right now.”

Neither team has had a good season. Yet either could realistically wind up in the postseason.

The Saints are in a three-way tie for first place in the anemic NFC South. And the fact that 6-7 Green Bay entered Week 15 tenuously holding the final NFC wild-card spot means both New York and New Orleans remain in contention for that as well.

But neither team has much margin for error, giving their matchup a high-stakes vibe.

“Every game is amplified just because we are on that fringe and we have the potential to be in the hunt,” Giants linebacker Micah McFadden said.

“From here on out, because we have earned this situation, every week is a playoff game,” Carr said. “I know both sides are feeling that.”

DIGGING DEVITO

As much as the Saints would rather not see DeVito maintain his mojo this week, they appreciate the stir the New Jersey native’s early success has caused in New York.

“He’s done a really good job operating their offense and creating a spark,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said. “They’re obviously rallying around him. It’s a good story for them in terms of a hometown kid who’s come in as an undrafted free agent. … He’s stepped up and taken advantage of his opportunity and is playing well.”

Saints defensive tackle Khalin Saunders has enjoyed the way DeVito has played up his Italian roots.

“I’m happy he’s kind of taken it and run with it instead of making it a sensitive subject,” Saunders said. “He seems like a cool dude to me. … I’m genuinely happy for the kid.”

TAKE THE BALL

In the last four games, the Giants defense has forced 12 turnovers. Special teams also has recovered two fumbles on punt returns.

New York is now plus-6 in turnover differential, somewhat unusual for a team three games under .500. The Giants and Saints both have 22 takeaways this season, meaning both offenses will need to prioritize ball security.

“It’s guys taking advantage of the situations,” Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said. “They’re becoming better finishers at the football.”

BANGED-UP CARR

Carr was off the injury report this week after being limited a week earlier, when he was recovering from a concussion, sore throwing shoulder and rib injury.

“There was no re-aggravation, so that was nice,” Carr said. “I feel better this week than I did this time last week. But sore, like everybody else.”

Carr has been knocked out of three games this season and concussed twice since Nov. 12, but has not missed a start.

“I was taught a long time ago by a coach that, if you can be out there for your team — especially at quarterback — it says a lot for your teammates and for the coaches,” Carr said. “Maybe I wasn’t at my best, but that kind of respect goes a long way in building unity.”

BETTER BLOCKING

After injuries caused the Giants to seemingly change their offensive line on a weekly basis, New York has played the same unit the past four weeks.

Andrew Thomas is at left tackle, Justin Pugh at left guard, rookie John Michael Schmitz at center, Ben Bredeson at right guard and Tyre Phillips at right tackle. The unit did not allow a sack against Green Bay on Monday night and the offense rushed for 209 yards.

Offensive tackle Evan Neal, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 draft, has returned to practice this week after missing the last four games with a sprained ankle. It will be interesting to see if the Giants elect to return him to the starting lineup if he is ready.