🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins picked up their fourth-straight win by defeating the Belleville Senators, 5-1, on Thursday night at CAA Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (15-9-3-0) scored three times on the power play, and Sam Poulin recorded a pair of goals in the victory.

The Penguins didn’t wait long to light the lamp, scoring three and a half minutes into the game. Shortly after the expiration of a power play, Peter Abbandonato had a backhand shot hit the crossbar and sit in the crease, where Jonathan Gruden knocked it across the goal line.

Former Senator Colin White extended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s lead to 2-0 with 1:51 left in the first period. White took the puck at the Penguins blue line, then muscled past a defender before curling into the Senators’ zone and rifling a wrist shot to the back of the net.

Belleville got on the board with a five-on-three, power-play goal early in the second period, as Maxence Guénette blasted a slap shot through traffic. However, the Penguins were awarded a power play of their own shortly thereafter, and Rem Pitlick reestablished Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s multi-goal lead.

Poulin netted his first goal of the night at 7:50 of the second period, picking the top corner during a man advantage. His second goal also came on the power play in the third period. After a point shot from Ty Smith went wide, Poulin collected the carom off the end boards and shuffled it in.

Joel Blomqvist made 24 saves in net for the Penguins. Senators netminder Mads Søgaard turned in 27 saves.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins’ 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins’ front office at (570) 208-7367.