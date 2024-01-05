🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area and Dallas each had four players selected to the Pennsylvania Football News Class 4A All-State team on Friday.

Dallas’ Rich Mannello was selected the Coach of the Year.

Wyoming Area senior running back Aaron Crossley, senior long snapper Luke Barhight and sophomore tight end Josh Mruk were chosen to the first team. Junior offensive lineman Chase DeSanto was a second-team selection.

Dallas had four players make the 4A second team — senior linebacker Nick Farrell, junior running back Dylan Geskey, junior defensive back Nate Malarkey and senior wide receiver Zach Paczewski.

Head coaches nominated and voted for teams in all six classifications. Each class had at least 35 coaches voting, according to Billy Splain of PAFootballNews.com.

The Wyoming Valley Conference had no players selected in the other classifications.

The Lackawanna Football Conference had North Pocono senior kicker Brady Mapes selected to the Class 4A second team.

In Class 5A, Delaware Valley senior tight end Aiden Black and senior linebacker Justin Kalitsnick were second-team selections.

In Class 3A, Scranton Prep senior linebacker Andrew Summa made the first team. Three other Cavaliers made the second team — senior defensive athlete Liam Barrett, senior defensive end Cameron Palermo and junior defensive back Tae Weeks.

In Class 2A, Dunmore had four players make the second team — senior offensive lineman Rogan Dougherty, senior fullback Jake Hickey, senior running back Danny Pigga and junior kicker Eric Reese.

Also on the Class 2A second team were Riverside senior receiver Reese Gaughan, Mid Valley sophomore kicker Jake Bondy and Mid Valley senior defensive back Victor Holt.

Lackawanna Trail senior running back Lukas Gumble and senior offensive lineman Alex Castellano were selected to the Class A first team. Trail sophomore offensive lineman Cooper Patterson was chosen to the second team.

One other local player, Northwest defensive lineman Billy Miller, was a second-team selection.