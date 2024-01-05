🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Conference Wrestling Championships scheduled for Saturday at Wilkes-Barre Area High School have been postponed due to the impending snowstorm. The event hasn’t been reschedule.

The storm also altered the boys and girls basketball schedules. The Pittston Area at Hazleton Area boys game and the Mahanoy Area at Wyoming Seminary girls game have been postponed.

All other boys games have had their times changed: Berwick at Dallas, 2 p.m.; Crestwood at Tunkhannock, noon; Hanover Area at Nanticoke Area, 12:30 p.m.; Holy Redeemer at MMI Prep, 11 a.m.; Lake-Lehman at Wyoming Area, 1 p.m.; and Wilkes-Barre Area at Wyoming Valley West, 2 p.m.

Check back for any updates on Saturday’s schedule.