The Wyoming Valley Clutch have announced that Saturday night’s home game at the Wilkes-Barre CYC has been postponed, due to the inclement weather expected to roll through the area.

The Clutch were set to take on the New Jersey Soldiers at 7 p.m. Saturday, but announced via Facebook on Friday night that the game would be postponed.

Instead, the game will take place on Jan. 28 at 7:05 p.m. at the CYC.

Sunday night’s game, also at home against the 518 Ballers, is still scheduled to be played. That contest is scheduled fot a 6 p.m. tip-off.