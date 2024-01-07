🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Samu Tuomaala scored his second goal of the night from a tough angle on the left side 1:30 into overtime Saturday night to complete a Lehigh Valley comeback and lift the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to a 4-3 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The game drew a paid crowd of 4,129 to Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Penguins had a two-goal lead before the Phantoms scored twice in 1:12 just before the midway point of the third period to force the 3-3 tie.

Tuomaala scored the first of those two goals.

The Penguins broke a 1-1 tie when Alex Nylander scored on a wrist shot from the right wing on a power play with 3:03 left in the second period.

Peter Abbandonato scored on a rebound at 3:50 of the third period for a 3-1 lead.

Matt Filipe also scored for the Penguins, who got two assists from Jack St. Ivany. Corey Andonovski, Ty Smith, Vinnie Hinostroza and Austin Rueschhoff also had assists.

Cooper Marody and Ronnie Attard also scored for Lehigh Valley.

The Penguins, who won Friday night in Springfield, are scheduled to host the Hartford Wolf Pack Sunday at 3:05 p.m.