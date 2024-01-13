🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Seminary’s Michael Trujillo and Blair Academy’s Logan Rozynski get knotted up in the 144 pound bout.

Wyoming Seminary’s Dale Corbin looks up at the score board in the final seconds of his match with Ryan Meier at the 126 pound class match that he won on decision, 3-0.

KINGSTON — A matchup of the two top prep wrestling programs in the nation lived up to the billing, and Wyoming Seminary showed why it’s the top dog in a match with a major rival.

The Blue Knights, ranked No. 1 in the nation by MatScouts, kept the match just out of reach from No. 2 Blair Academy all night, and Davis Motyka’s win at 113 pounds clinched victory in a 27-21 triumph at the Carpenter Athletic Center.

With two matches to go and Sem up 24-18, a win for Motyka would clinch the win. A loss would keep Blair’s hopes alive, and a pinfall would have knotted the score up and spelled disaster for the Blue Knights.

Motyka wasn’t fazed, fighting through two pretty even periods before pulling away late for an 11-7 decision, delivering the match for his team.

“I looked at my corner, they told me to stay cool, stay calm. … I trust in them and they trust in me,” Motyka said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Motyka’s victory sealed a match that, for the longest time, seemed as though it could go either way. Of the 14 bouts on the card Friday night, 12 of them were won by decision, with two of them spilling into extra time.

The early portion of the dual highlighted just why these two programs are where they are on the national level, with several tightly contested matches that used up every bit of the clock to determine a winner.

The Blue Knights gained an early 6-0 edge with wins from Dale Corbin at 126 and Luke Lilledahl at 132 pounds. But Blair answered with decisions at the next two weight classes to tie the score 6-6.

It was a win from Anthony Evanitsky — a state champion at Wyoming Area last year before transferring to Sem — at 150 pounds that gave Seminary the lead back at 9-6, a lead that the Blue Knights never surrendered the rest of the way.

After Sem’s Vince Bouzakis and Blair’s Will Henckel traded victories to keep Sem’s lead at three points, the Blue Knights found the crucial run they needed.

Joe Sealey won a tough match at 175 pounds, Jake Dailey survived a shootout with Blair’s Cael Mielnik to win a 15-13 decision at 190 and Seminary scored a critical six points via forfeit at 215 pounds to push the lead to 24-9, putting Blair on the ropes.

“It was a good match. They’re a good team,” Sem coach Cornell Robinson said. “Our kids were getting after it, scoring points.”

Blair won via pinfall at heavyweight and scored three more points at 106 pounds to tighten things back up, but Motyka was waiting to slam the door shut and give the massive Seminary crowd — the building was packed nearly to the rafters for this matchup — a reason to go crazy.

“This is an experience like no other, we had basically our whole school here,” Motyka said. “To have everyone here to support our team, it’s awesome and I love it.”

GIRLS WRESTLING

Wyoming Seminary 19, Blair Academy 6

Starting things off for the capacity crowd, the Sem girls squad — also ranked No. 1 in the nation — left little doubt as to why they occupy the top spot.

The Blue Knights won four of the five contested matches to easily handle Blair Academy in the opener to Friday night’s wrestling doubleheader.

Savannah Arroyo started things off with a pinfall victory for Sem, and a major decision for teammate Taina McGowan in the next bout gave the Blue Knights a 10-0 lead.

Blair’s only victory would come at 134 pounds, with Corynne McNulty picking up a fall to give Blair its six points.

Wyoming Seminary quickly regained momentum, with a 10-3 decision win for Isis France putting the match out of reach. A pin in just 42 seconds for Emily Brown provided the exclamation point.

BOYS

Wyoming Seminary 27, Blair Academy 21

106 — Vince Anello (BA) dec. over Ethan Aftewicz 11-4; 113 — Davis Motyka (SEM) dec. over Mikey Batista 11-7; 120 — Ian DeLuca (BA) dec. over Nate Desmond 6-3; 126 — Dale Corbin (SEM) dec. over Ryan Meier 3-0; 132 — Luke Lilledahl (SEM) dec. over Matty Lopes 3-1; 138 — Billy Dekraker (BA) dec. over Matthew Botello 2-1; 144 — Logan Rozynski (BA) dec. over Michael Trujillo 3-0; 150 — Anthony Evanitsky (SEM) dec. over Joe Schinder 3-2; 157: Vince Bouzakis (SEM) dec. over Paul Ognissanti 8-6; 165 — Will Henckel (BA) dec. over Chris Crawford 3-0; 175 — Joe Sealey (SEM) dec. over Peter Snyder 5-2; 190 — Jake Dailey (SEM) dec. over Cael Mielnik 15-13; 215 — Jude Correa (SEM) won by forfeit; 285 — Carter Neves (BA) pinned Orest Nazarchuk, 1:16.

Match started at 126 pounds

GIRLS

Wyoming Seminary 19, Blair Academy 6

128 — Savannah Arroyo (SEM) pinned Jocelyn O’Keeffe, 2:18; 128 — Taina McGowan (SEM) maj. dec. over Victoria Carbonaro 12-0; 134 — Corynne McNulty (BA) pinned Lyla Devereaux, 1:06; 140 — Isis France (SEM) dec. over Morgan Edwards 10-3; 160 — Emily Brown (SEM) pinned Sarah Henckel, 0:42.

Match started at 128 pounds