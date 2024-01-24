🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The puck took an awkward bounce off a teammate’s stick, sending it sliding along the goal line as it headed toward the far post 1:40 into the third period of Sunday’s AHL home game with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins goalie Magnus Hellberg reacted quickly. Diving back and to the right, Hellberg covered the puck, stopping its motion right there.

The question: Did he get there soon enough?

Referees David Elford and Jack Young originally said “yes,” but they were not sure. They went to video review before confirming that Hellberg had indeed protected the 2-1 lead and, ultimately, a victory by the same score.

The night before in Hershey, the Penguins battled the defending champion and first-place Bears in a meeting of two of the top three teams in the Atlantic Division.

Through more than 59 minutes of 5-on-5 and 5-on-4 play, they could not put any of 45 combined shots past all-star goalies Joel Blomqvist and Clay Stevenson.

Hershey used its 56 seconds of a 5-on-3 power play to beat Blomqvist for a 1-0 victory.

The margin of victory – and defeat – has been that slim for the Penguins thus far in 2024.

The Penguins take a franchise record streak of nine straight one-goal decisions into Wednesday night’s 7:05 game with the Hartford Wolf Pack at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Penguins coach J.D. Forrest is hopeful that the five wins – and even the two overtime losses and two regulation losses – will serve his team well as it moves into the postseason-qualifying stretch run and a likely appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

“I think it provides some opportunity for growth up and down the lineup to see what you have to do to close it out,” Forrest said after Sunday’s victory. “Then you also learn, if you go back to (Saturday) night, we weren’t able to pull the goalie when we wanted to, based on a couple little tiny details here and there.

“You go through the season, you appear in these close games, I think it pays off in the end because every game toward the end of the year is tight. If you’re used to it, it’s not a big deal.”

The Penguins are certainly getting a chance to become accustomed to it now.

After not facing a one-goal decision in seven October games to begin the season, they are 8-3 in one-goal games that end in regulation and 1-5 in overtime games since.

“I think if you look at the past two weeks and all the games we’ve played, we’re giving ourselves a chance to win,” said Vinnie Hinostroza, who scored Sunday’s game-winner. “(Sunday) wasn’t our cleanest game, but we found a way.

“ … We’re trending in the right direction. We’re giving ourselves a chance every night.”

NOTES

• Last season was the first time the Penguins played in six straight one-goal games. This stretch has exceeded that record by three.

• The Penguins play at Lehigh Valley Friday and host Hershey Saturday.

• The Penguins have the second-best penalty kill in the AHL at 85.5 percent and have killed 25 of 27 opposing power plays (92.6) during January.

• Blomqvist is second in the league in goals against average (2.14) and fifth in save percentage (.921).

• Alex Nylander assisted on both goals Sunday, giving him 200 career AHL assists.

• The Penguins trail second-place Providence by four points but have a game in hand. Hartford is in fourth place, two points behind the Penguins, but has played five fewer games and has a better winning percentage.