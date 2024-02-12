🔊 Listen to this

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jaz Shelley’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds left gave Nebraska its first lead as the Cornhuskers rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat No. 2 Iowa 82-79 on Sunday.

Nebraska and Iowa fans alike came to Pinnacle Bank Arena hoping to see Caitlin Clark set the NCAA women’s career scoring record on a nationally televised celebration of women’s basketball.

What they got instead was a huge performance by the Cornhuskers (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten), whose first win over an AP Top 25 opponent this season and first over Iowa (22-3, 11-2) in 10 tries was punctuated by a student-led court storming.

Clark scored 31 points but missed her final six shots, including one just before the buzzer. She was scoreless in the fourth quarter. Clark now has 3,520 career points and needs eight more to pass Kelsey Plum’s record of 3,527 for Washington from 2013-17.

Shelley finished with 23 points, including five 3-pointers.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 83, NO. 11 UCONN 65

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Te-Hina Paopao scored 21 points with five 3-pointers and Raven Johnson added 10 points and 12 rebounds as South Carolina pulled away early to win its fourth straight over UConn.

The Gamecocks (23-0) won their 54th consecutive game at home and their second one this week without leading scorer and rebounder Kamilla Cardoso, who is playing in an Olympic qualifier in her home country of Brazil.

It did not matter who coach Dawn Staley put on the court, it was too much for the Huskies (19-5) in this one.

Ashlyn Watkins finished with 15 points, nine boards and three blocked shots while teammate Chloe Kitts had 14 points for the Gamecocks.

Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 11 rebounds for UConn.

NO. 3 N.C. STATE 83, PITTSBURGH 47

PITTSBURGH — Madison Hayes scored 16 points, River Baldwin had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, and North Carolina State used a dominant second quarter to pull away from Pitt.

The Wolfpack (21-3, 9-3 ACC) buried the Panthers (7-18, 1-11) during a 35-6 burst over the final 11 minutes of the opening half to send Pitt to its fifth straight loss. Mimi Collins added 13 points for N.C. State before leaving early in the third quarter with a left leg injury.

Aaryn Battle led Pitt with 11 points. Marley Washenitz and Jala Jordan added 10 points for the Panthers.

NO. 17 OREGON STATE 65, NO. 4 COLORADO 59

BOULDER, Colo. — Talia von Oelhoffen scored 18 points and Oregon State played tough defense to hold Colorado to its lowest scoring total of the season and beat the Buffaloes.

It was Oregon State’s fifth straight win and first top-5 road victory in the team’s history.

The winning streak by the Beavers (20-3, 9-3 Pac-12) began with a win over the then-No. 3 Buffaloes on Jan. 26.

Raegan Beers added 12 points and 12 rebounds and spearheaded Oregon State’s strong defensive play. Timea Gardiner also had 12 points, all on 3-pointers.

Jaylyn Sherrod had 14 points for the Buffaloes (20-4, 10-3).

NO. 5 OHIO STATE 86, MICHIGAN STATE 71

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Celeste Taylor scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures as Ohio State rolled to a win over Michigan State.

Rebeka Mikulasikova had 19 points, Jacy Sheldon scored 18 and Taylor Thierry scored 12 for the Buckeyes (21-3, 12-1 Big Ten), who led by as many as 33 points in the second half.

Theryn Hallock had 18 points and Julia Ayrault scored 10 for Michigan State (17-7, 7-6).

NO. 6 STANFORD 73, WASHINGTON STATE 58

PULLMAN, Wash. — Cameron Brink had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, Hannah Jump added 20 points and Stanford pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Washington State.

Kiki Iriafen added 17 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for Stanford (22-3, 11-2 Pac-12).

Bella Murekatete, Washington State’s leader in scoring (13.4 per game), rebounding (7.5) and steals (1.8), fouled out midway through the fourth quarter.

The Cougars (15-10, 4-8), who scored nine of the final 12 points in the third quarter to trim their deficit to 53-51 going into the fourth, trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Eleonora Villa led Washington State with 16 points and three steals. Astera Tuhina added 13 points. Murekatete finished with five points on 2-of-8 shooting with three rebounds and four turnovers in 21 minutes.

NO. 9 UCLA 78, ARIZONA STATE 45

LOS ANGELES — Lauren Betts scored 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting and UCLA used a big third quarter to pull away from Arizona State.

The Bruins (19-4, 8-4 Pac-12) got 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Charisma Osborne. Kiki Rice added 12 points and eight rebounds.

As the tallest player on the court, the 6-foot-7 Betts was too much down low for the Sun Devils. It was her second game back after missing four in a row because of an undisclosed medical reason. The team went 2-2 in her absence.

Jalyn Brown scored 25 points to lead the Sun Devils (10-14, 2-10), who are last in the Pac-12. They’ve lost 10 of 12.

NO. 12 NOTRE DAME 98, FLORIDA STATE 94, 2OT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Sonia Citron scored seven of Notre Dame’s 10 points in the second overtime period, Kylee Watson came up with a key steal in the final seconds and Notre Dame finished off a come-from-behind victory against Florida State.

Hannah Hidalgo led Notre Dame (18-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 27 points. She missed 18 shots (7 for 25) but made 13 of 14 free throws. She also had nine assists, seven rebounds and five steals.

Anna DeWolfe scored a season-high 24 points, including making 6 of 9 3-point attempts. Maddy Westbeld had 19 points and 14 rebounds and Citron finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Ta’Niya Latson led Florida State with 34 points. She had eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals but committed nine turnovers. Makayla Timpson had 18 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks for the Seminoles (17-8, 8-5).

NO. 13 LSU 85, ALABAMA 66

BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese had 27 points and 19 rebounds, Flau’jae Johnson added 16 points and LSU dominated the second half for a victory over Alabama.

Reese added six assists, including a one-handed pass to Johnson for a 3-pointer. Mikaylah Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds for LSU (21-4, 8-3 SEC) and Aneesah Morrow scored nine points to pass 2,000 for her career.

Aaliyah Nye had 19 points, Loyal McQueen scored 14 and Jessica Timmons scored 13 for Alabama (19-7, 6-5), which saw the end of a four-game winning streak.

NO. 14 INDIANA 95, PURDUE 62

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Chloe Moore-McNeil scored a career-high 22 points, Mackenzie Holmes became Indiana’s all-time leading scorer and the Hoosiers went on to defeat Purdue.

Holmes got the limelight in the fourth quarter, her layup midway through giving her 2,365 points, one more than Tyra Buss (2014-18). Holmes left the game to a standing ovation at the next dead ball.

Sara Scalia had 19 points for the Hoosiers (20-3, 11-2 Big Ten). Holmes finished with 17 points.

Mary Ashley Stevenson scored 16 points for the Boilermakers (10-13, 3-9). Caitlyn Harper added 13 points and Sophie Swanson had 11 points.

NO. 16 VIRGINIA TECH 74, BOSTON COLLEGE 63

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Georgia Amoore scored 26 points, Elizabeth Kitley added 24 points and Virginia Tech beat Boston College.

It was the seventh straight win for the Hokies and seventh straight loss for the Eagles.

Kitley had 15 rebounds and Olivia Summiel had 11 as Virginia Tech (20-4, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) had a 51-29 advantage on the boards.

Boston College (11-15, 3-10) was led by T’Yana Todd and Teya Sidberry with 15 points each. Andrea Daley added 11 points.

NO. 20 UTAH 70, OREGON 48

SALT LAKE CITY — Jenna Johnson scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Maty Wilke hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and Utah beat Oregon.

Alissa Pili, who had two points on 1-of-7 shooting in the first half, scored 14 of her 16 in the second half for Utah (18-7, 8-5 Pac-12).

Phillipina Kyei made 7 of 9 from the field and led the Ducks with 15 points and 12 rebounds and Grace VanSlooten scored 14 on 6-of-12 shooting.

Oregon (11-14, 2-10) has lost each of its last seven games, six of which were against ranked opponents.

NO. 23 SYRACUSE 73, NO. 15 LOUISVILLE 72

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Dyaisha Fair made two free throws after an intentional foul with 2.3 seconds to play, lifting Syracuse to a win over Louisville.

Fair finished with 29 points for the Orange (20-4, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Georgia Woolley had 14 points. Alyssa Latham had nine points and six blocks.

Nyla Harris scored a career-high for the second straight game, finishing with 22 points and 11 rebounds for Louisville (20-5, 9-3), which had won eight straight in the series, including 81-69 on Feb. 1. Kiki Jefferson scored 13 points.

MEN

NO. 20 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 95, WICHITA STATE 82

Wichita, Kan. — Vladislav Goldin had 20 points and Brandon Weatherspoon scored 19 to lead No. 20 Florida Atlantic to a 95-82 overtime win against Wichita State on Sunday.

Florida Atlantic (19-5, 9-2 American Athletic Conference) dominated the overtime period, outscoring Wichita State 21-8. The Owls shot 47.2% for the game.

Xavier Bell finished with 25 points off the bench for Wichita State (10-14, 2-9). Colby Rogers had 21 for his fifth straight double-figure game. The Shockers shot 50.8% from the field.

Bell hit a 3 with 42 seconds left in the second half to take a 73-72 lead. Late free throws for both teams sent the game to overtime tied at 74-74.

Florida Athletic went 0 for 6 from the floor to start the game, but managed to limit Wichita State to just nine points in that stretch. Weatherspoon was vital in getting the Owls some early momentum with eight points in the opening six minutes.

Turnovers plagued Wichita State and Florida Atlantic capitalized on it with 16 points off 17 Shocker turnovers. It was the 11th time the Shockers have had 14 or more turnovers this season.

NORTHWESTERN 68, PENN STATE 63

EVANSTON, Ill. — Boo Buie scored 15 points, all five Northwestern starters reached double digits in scoring and the Wildcats defeated Penn State.

There were four lead changes and a couple of ties in the first 4 minutes of the second half before a 3-pointer by Buie gave Northwestern a lead they would not relinquish over the final 15 minutes. A 6-1 run got Penn State within 54-53 near the 4-minute mark, but Ryan Langborg buried a 3-pointer to start a 7-0 run for the Wildcats. Northwestern finished off the win with seven made free throws in the final 24 seconds.

Buie had five rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats (17-7, 8-5). Langborg and Brooks Barnhizer each scored 14, and Nick Martinelli and Matthew Nicholson each scored 11 as the starters accounted for all but three points. Barnhizer had nine rebounds and Martinelli and Nicholson eight each.

Nick Kern had 18 points and seven rebounds for Penn State (12-12, 6-7). Ace Baldwin Jr. had 17 points and eight assists, and Zach Hicks scored 14. Kanye Clary, Penn State’s leading scorer, played 14 minutes and did not score in his second game back from an undisclosed injury.

The biggest lead of the first half was Penn State’s 7-2 advantage. Northwestern hit three 3-pointers soon after and took its largest lead at 16-12. There were four ties and four lead changes over the final 10 minutes and Northwestern led 29-27 at halftime.

Penn State was coming off three straight double-digit wins against Rutgers (61-46), Indiana (85-71) and Iowa (89-79).