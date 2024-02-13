Darrion Williams scores 30 points on perfect shooting

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson brings down a rebound against Texas Tech guard Darrion Williams (5) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Monday in Lubbock, Texas.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Darrion Williams scored a career-high 30 points on 12-of-12 shooting, including four of Texas Tech’s 10 3-pointers, and the Red Raiders never trailed in a 79-50 win over sixth-ranked Kansas on Monday night.

Williams, a sophomore transfer from Nevada, also had 11 rebounds. He hit a 3 on the first shot of the game by the Red Raiders (18-6, 7-4 Big 12), who were 8 of 12 from long range over the first 13 minutes while jumping ahead 27-14.

It was a frustrating night for Kansas (19-6, 7-5), which played its second game in a row without Big 12 leading scorer Kevin McCullar Jr., while guard Dajuan Harris wasn’t at full strength after rolling his left ankle late in a 64-61 home win over 12th-ranked Baylor two days earlier.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self was ejected with 5:49 remaining after getting two technical fouls while expressing his displeasure about an offensive foul against Hunter Dickinson.

Pop Isaacs made all four free throws after Self left the court for a 63-43 lead.

Warren Washington had 11 points for Tech.

Nicolas Timberlake and Johnny Furphy each had 13 points for Kansas. Harris finished with seven points on 2-of-8 shooting, while Dickinson was limited to five points while missing 10 of his 12 shots.

McCullar, who averages 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, is in his second season with the Jayhawks. He started 49 of his 78 games while part of two NCAA Tournament teams in his three seasons at Texas Tech from 2019-22.

Texas Tech made its first three 3s, and was up 12-4 on Joe Toussaint’s shot four minutes into the game. Kansas got even with eight consecutive points after a timeout, but that was the game’s only tie. The Red Raiders went ahead to stay on back-to-back 3s by Kerwin Walton and Isaacs.

NO. 9 DUKE 77, WAKE FOREST 69

DURHAM, N.C. — Mark Mitchell scored 23 points while star big man Kyle Filipowski posted his first double-double in nearly three weeks as Duke fought off Wake Forest.

Filipowski had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (19-5, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who repeatedly answered pushes by the Demon Deacons (16-8, 8-5) that kept them hanging around within two possessions or so for much of the second half. But they never could overtake the Blue Devils, who led for the final 17 1/2 minutes but still had a fight on their hands to the final moments.

Wake Forest was chasing its first win in Cameron Indoor Stadium since January 1997.

Hunter Sallis scored 22 points for the Demon Deacons.

WOMEN

NO. 10 USC 81, ARIZONA 64

LOS ANGELES — JuJu Watkins scored 32 points and No. 10 Southern California used a dominant third quarter to pull away from Arizona and win for its fourth consecutive victory.

The stellar freshman notched her ninth 30-point game of the season, breaking the school record of eight set by Cherie Nelson in 1988-89.

USC (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) moved back into a fourth-place tie with ninth-ranked UCLA in league play.

Kayla Padilla added 15 points on five 3-pointers for the Trojans. Rayah Marshall scored all of her 12 points over the last two quarters and had 10 rebounds.

Esmery Martinez scored 13 points to lead the Wildcats (12-12, 4-8). She fouled out and had to be helped off the floor with 4:11 left in the game after getting hurt.

Watkins was just 9 of 23 from the floor, but made all of her 12 free throws in a rare national television appearance for the guard who is the nation’s second-leading scorer at 27.5 points per game. She also had seven rebounds and four assists in a game-high 38 minutes.

Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller jokingly jumped into actor Will Ferrell’s lap during a timeout.