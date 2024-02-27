🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. – Holy Cross and Scranton Prep each won District 2 basketball championships in both boys and girls by coming away with wins in the four all-Lackaw6anna League championship games played at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Sunday and Monday.

The championships will conclude with four more games Thursday.

Holy Cross girls pulled off an upset in the first game Sunday and the boys capped Monday’s schedule with a second straight blowout win over Blue Ridge.

Both Scranton Prep teams defeated opponents from Valley View – the boys in a Sunday rematch and the boys Monday.

A recap of the four all-Lackawanna League games.

CLASS 2A BOYS

Holy Cross 73, Blue Ridge 42

With only one PIAA state berth at state Monday night, Holy Cross followed up the second-biggest rout in arena history last year against Blue Ridge with the second-highest offensive output in the nine years of title games here.

Only Abington Heights, with 77 points against West Scranton in 2017 Class 5A boys, scored more.

Mario Matrone had the first six points on 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 20 points.

Michael Hughes made his last six shots while adding 19 points.

Matt Lyons had three dunks as part of a 7-for-8 shooting effort in a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The title was the first under Al Callejas Jr., who replaced his father, Al Sr., as head coach after last season.

The Crusaders are 7-0 in Class 2A finals since the PIAA switched to six classes. The only time the Crusaders did not reach the arena and the only time in school history that they did not go to the state tournament was in 2021 when COVID cases forced the team to withdraw from the postseason.

C.J. Thompson had nine assists.

Connor Cranage, Blue Ridge’s all-time leading scorer, had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists in his final game for the Lackawanna Division 4 champions.

Holy Cross, a state semifinalist last season, was the Lackawanna Division 3 champ.

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Scranton Prep 55, Valley View 31

Scranton Prep went from a tie game in the second quarter to a 26-point lead in the third with a 28-2 run that started with 18 straight points spanning the two halves.

The Classics easily shook off a 6-0 start by Valley View and an 11-10 deficit after a quarter.

“This is a very poised group,” Scranton Prep coach Bob Beviglia said. “That’s why I didn’t use a timeout down 6-0.”

Scranton Prep, a state semifinalist from a year ago and the winner of the last seven Lackawanna Division 1 titles, is 6-2 in championship games at the arena.

Maya Jenkins had a team-high 17 points, Claire McGrath had 16 points to go along with five assists and Bella Dennebaum had 15 points with nine rebounds.

Jenkins, McGrath and Ashlyn Moore each had four of the team’s 17 steals.

CLASS 4A BOYS

Scranton Prep 41, Valley View 39

After managing just 16 points for more than 22½ minutes Sunday, Scranton Prep scored 25 in the last 9:22 to erase a nine-point deficit.

Valley View was on a 14-1 run before Daniel Santaniello’s 3-pointer got the Cavaliers started.

Chase Scanlan came off the bench to go 3-for-4 from 3-point range and lead Scranton Prep with a game-high 14 points.

The Cavaliers had led for just 21 seconds when Kellen Casey broke a 38-38 tie with a jumper from the left side to put them in front for good with 40 seconds remaining.

Santaniello finished with 10 points.

Brycen Martin from Pittston, Scranton Prep’s top scorer in last year’s final and this regular season, had four points and a game-high three steals.

Ambrose Rossi blocked a Valley View drive in the closing seconds. He finished with eight points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Beyon McLean came off the bench to share Valley View’s scoring lead with Aiden Smola. Each finished with 10 points.

Scranton Prep also won under a first-year head coach, Larry Reagan. The Cavaliers are 8-0 in nine years of arena finals, the most titles by any team. They missed out on the title game in 2022 with a semifinal loss.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Holy Cross 22, Montrose 20

Fourth-seeded Holy Cross never trailed on the way to its second straight upset.

The Crusaders, in coach Barry Fitzgerald’s 40th and final season, beat top-seeded Lackawanna Trail in an overtime semifinal.

After Montrose tied the game early, Holy Cross went on an 8-0 run over a stretch of 10:17 and went into halftime up 13-6.

The Meteors, another of the league’s four state semifinalsts from 2023, held Holy Cross scoreless for nearly eight minutes to tie it at 13-13 before Peyton Graboske hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Holy Cross to close the third quarter.

Graboske had another 3-pointer and a game-high nine points to combine with a strong inside game from Ava Schmidt and lead the Crusaders.

The 5-foot-8 Schmidt drew two early fouls on 6-2 Montrose center Paley Adams, leading to her sitting more than 11 minutes. Schmidt finished with seven points, five rebounds, five blocked shots and three steals.

Adams led Montrose with six points and six rebounds.

The lowest-scoring final had been a 33-19 victory by Abington Heights over Wyoming Valley West in Class 5A girls in 2019.