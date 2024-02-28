🔊 Listen to this

The MMI Prep boys basketball team locked up a spot in the state tournament with a 59-55 victory over Bethlehem Christian in the District 2/11 Class A subregional semifinals on Tuesday night.

Just one night after beating Susquehanna to win the District 2 Class A title at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Preppers picked up another victory to advance to the subregional final, set for Friday.

MMI will take on Notre Dame East Stroudsburg in the final, a winner over Susquehanna 59-52 in the subregional’s other semifinal on Tuesday.

With three teams from the subregional advancing to the PIAA Class A boys basketball tournament, MMI was able to secure a berth in the state tournament with Tuesday’s win, regardless of what happens in the championship game.

The time and venue for Friday’s District 2/11 Class A subregional championship had not yet been released as of Tuesday night.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

Wilkes 2, King’s 1

A two-run triple by the Colonels’ Zack Luksic in the first inning proved to be the difference in a crosstown game as umpires called the game due to darkness in the middle of the seventh.

The Monarchs had managed to tie the game at 2-2 in top of the seventh, but the decision to call the game, by rule, reverted the score back to 2-1 at the end of the sixth because Wilkes did not get to bat in the seventh.

King’s cut the deficit in half when a run scored on a throwing error in the top of the fifth.

Wilton Abreu struck out five in five innings for the win in his first collegiate start.

The rivalry is now a non-conference matchup as Wilkes begins its first season as a member of the Landmark Conference.

MENS VOLLEYBALL

Messiah 3, King’s 0

The Monarchs fell in straight sets to nationally ranked Messiah, dropping to 0-3 in MAC action.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-10 and 25-13, all in favor of Messiah. Greg Bousquet led King’s with six kills.