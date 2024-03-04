🔊 Listen to this

Spectators exit the course as heavy rain delays the final round of the Cognizant Classic on Sunday in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Spectators exit the course as heavy rain delays the final round of the Cognizant Classic on Sunday in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Austin Eckroat left PGA National with a share of the lead Saturday. He left with the outright lead Sunday.

He’ll have to come back Monday to finish the job.

A Monday finish awaits at PGA National, after the final round of the opening event on the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing was interrupted by thunderstorms that brought nearly 2 inches of rain in a hurry Sunday afternoon and forced everyone off the course for 3 1/2 hours.

Eckroat was the leader at 15 under through seven holes, one shot ahead of Erik van Rooyen — who roared up the leaderboard by opening his round with six consecutive birdies on his way to an 8-under 63. He finished at 14-under 270, and now waits to see what’ll happen.

“Just a weird day,” Eckroat told Golf Channel.

It’s the first time the tour event at PGA National — known as the Honda Classic until this year — will have a Monday finish since 2015.

Van Rooyen is alone in second, and Jake Knapp — the winner last week in Mexico — was 5 under on his day through 15 holes, ending Sunday at 13 under and alone in third, two shots back.

Billy Horschel (5 under through 17) was in the group at 12 under, along with Keith Mitchell (65), Shane Lowry (who completed five holes) and Alex Noren (who completed 12 holes).

Van Rooyen started the day tied for 31st and seven shots off the 54-hole lead that was shared by Lowry, David Skinns and Eckroat — but needed only eight holes to catch them. He was 8 under on the day through 11 holes and the outright leader when the rain came, but even par following the restart.

“Being that far back, you know you have to make a run at it,” van Rooyen said. “The course is playing so soft right now. Getting off to a great start was awesome, but the rain delay probably didn’t help me much. I had so much momentum.”

And plans to play in the Seminole Pro-Am on Monday morning might have to be on hold; PGA National might be where he heads instead, just in case.

“I think it’ll be a good idea to keep an eye on it,” van Rooyen said.

Play was suspended at 12:50 p.m. with six twosomes yet to begin the round and 50 minutes before the final group — Lowry and Skinns — were scheduled to tee off. The longer the delay went, the more a Monday finish was inevitable, with sunset happening at 6:23 p.m.

“We had to suspend because it became too dangerous,” PGA Tour rules official Mark Dusbabek told Golf Channel. “The system came right up overhead. Lightning struck three miles away so we had to suspend and get the players to safety and the spectators.”

The delay lasted about 3 1/2 hours. Play resumed at 4:18 p.m.

Byeong Hun An shot a 6-under 65 to finish at 10-under 274, jumping from a tie for 48th to begin the day to a tie for 16th when the day ended. Also at 10 under: Rory McIlroy, who got done by putting out about 10 minutes after the horn that suspended play for darkness blared.

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Joaquin Niemann won his second LIV Golf title in three starts, closing with a 4-under 66 at LIV Golf Jeddah for a four-shot victory over Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

Niemann now has three wins in the last three months, starting with the Australian Open victory in December that allowed him to rejoin the European tour and eventually put him on the path toward getting invited to the Masters.

No one got closer than two shots of Niemann in the final round at Royal Greens. Oosthuizen was the last challenger until a bogey on the 16th hole. He shot 67, while Schwartzel had a 68.

Anthony Kim, who had gone 12 years without competitive golf, had a 74 in his LIV debut and finished his week in last place, 33 shots out of the lead.

Crushers won the team competition.

LPGA TOUR

SINGAPORE — Hannah Green birdied her final three holes, the last one a 30-foot putt that gave her a 5-under 67 and a one-shot victory over Celine Boutier in the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Green finished at 13-under 275 in capturing her fourth LPGA Tour title.

Boutier (67), who had said Saturday she was attending Taylor Swift’s Singapore concert on the eve of the final round, seemed destined to win as she pulled two strokes clear in the final stages only for Green to produce some magic of her own to take the win.

Yuna Nishimura (66) matched the best round of the day and tied for third with Brooke Henderson (68), Mi Hyang Lee (67) and Nasa Hataoka (69).

Overnight leader Ayaka Furue of Japan closed with a 75 and finished six shots behind.

EUROPEAN TOUR AND SUNSHINE TOUR

EASTERN CAPE, South Africa — Jordan Gumberg closed with a 4-under 68 and holed a birdie putt from 15 feet on the second playoff hole to win the SDC Championship over Robin Williams for his first European tour title.

Gumberg played college golf at Arizona and came into the tournament at No. 669 in the world. He got into the playoff when Williams made double bogey on the 17th hole at St. Francis Links. Williams closed with a 69.

Gumberg has spent the last few years between the European tour and Challenge Tour.

KORN FERRY TOUR

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Mason Anderson ran off five straight birdies on the back nine, closing with a sixth birdie for a 7-under 63 and then won the Argentina Open with a birdie on the second playoff hole against Kris Ventura of Norway.

Anderson, who played at Arizona State, won for the first time as a pro. The victory moved him to the top of the Korn Ferry Tour points list and earned him a spot in the British Open this summer at Royal Troon.

Ventura closed with a 68 and had to settle for par on the par-5 closing hole three times, once in regulation and twice in the playoff.

They finished at 17-under 263.

Dalton Ward (68) and Brian Campbell (67) finished one shot out of the playoff.

OTHER TOURS

Takahiro Hataji won his first professional tournament and became the first Japanese player to win the New Zealand Golf Open when he closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory over Scott Hend of Australia. … Chisato Iwai closed with a 5-under 67 for a two-shot victory over Mao Saigo in the Daikin Orchid Ladies, the season opener on the Japan LPGA.