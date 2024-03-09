🔊 Listen to this

As the first round of the PIAA state basketball playoffs wrapped up on Saturday, several Wyoming Valley Conference teams learned where they would be playing in the second round.

Sites and times for Tuesday’s games were released by the PIAA on Saturday afternoon, with five of the six WVC squads advancing to the second round learning where they would be headed next.

With the Dallas girls team winning their first-round game over Villa Maria Academy on Saturday afternoon, their second-round site and time have yet to be announced, but the Mountaineers will be playing on Wednesday night.

Here’s the schedule for Tuesday:

• Class A boys — MMI Prep vs. District 3 third seed High Point Baptist, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Minersville High School.

• Class 3A girls — Holy Redeemer vs. District 3 third seed York Catholic, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Minersville High School.

• Class 3A girls — Lake-Lehman vs. District 4 second seed Loyalsock Township, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Berwick High School.

• Class 5A boys — Dallas vs. District 1 champion Unionville, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bethlehem Liberty High School.

• Class 6A girls — Hazleton Area vs. District 12 second seed Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bethlehem Liberty High School.