Dallas managed to hold off a late rally from Villa Maria Academy in the final quarter, defeating the Hurricanes 43-41 in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A girls basketball playoffs on Saturday at Great Valley High School.

The Mountaineers led throughout the contest, and were up by seven heading into the fourth quarter. Villa Maria, the second seed out of District 1, managed to trim it all the way down to a single basket, but couldn’t pull out the victory.

Molly Walsh led Dallas (21-7) with 15 points, and Elizabeth Viglone added 13 for the Mountaineers. Viglone was particularly effective down the stretch, scoring eight of her 13 in the fourth quarter and making four of her seven made free throws in the fourth, as well.

Carly Catania scored 16 points for Villa Maria Academy (17-9) in the loss.

Dallas will head to the second round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers will play District 12 champion Archbishop Wood, which defeated District 1 sixth seed Radnor 55-42, at a time and site to be announced.

CLASS 6A BOYS

West Chester Henderson 80, Hazleton Area 73

Hazleton jumped out to an early lead, but fell behind by half and eventually came up short on the road against District 1 third seed West Chester Henderson.

The Cougars led 16-12 after one quarter, but were outscored 23-13 in the second to give Henderson a lead that held up the rest of the way.

Dylan Stish led Hazleton with 26 points, while Joe Marshall added 14 and Luis Guzman chipped in 10. The Cougars, the second seed coming out of District 2, end the year with a record of 16-10.

Nyle Ralph-Beyer led all scorers with 32 points for Henderson, one of four Warriors to reach double figures. He knocked down six three-pointers, and the Warriors as a team made 12 triples in the win.

Henderson will next take on District 12 champion Roman Catholic on Wednesday at a time and place yet to be determined.

CLASS 2A BOYS

Mahanoy Area 58, Northwest Area 44

The Rangers were toppled by District 11 champion Mahanoy Area in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs on Saturday.

Josh Miner and Ryan Miner each reached double-digits for the Rangers, with 16 and 13 points, respectively. The Rangers, who entered the tournament as the third seed out of District 4, finished the year with a record of 23-4, their second straight year with at least 20 wins.

Mahanoy Area improved to 28-0 on the year, and will play the winner of Saturday’s game between District 12 champ Constitution and District 1 second seed Delco Christian.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 5A First Round

Dallas 43, Villa Maria 41

DALLAS (43) — Mizzer 1 2-2 4, DelGaudio 4 0-0 8, Wydra 0 0-0 0, Casey 1 1-2 3, Viglone 3 7-10 13, Comitz 0 0-0 0, Walsh 6 2-4 15. Totals 15 12-18 43.

VILLA MARIA (41) — Tray 2 3-4 7, Romeo 2 2-2 6, Sharp 1 0-0 2, Catania 7 2-2 16, Liberatore 0 0-0 0, O’Hare 2 0-2 4, Ferry 2 0-0 6, Dean 0 0-2 0. Totals 16 7-12 41.

Dallas`9`14`9`11 — 43

Villa Maria`8`5`12`16 — 41

Three-point goals — DAL 1 (Walsh), VMA 2 (Ferry 2).

PIAA Class 6A First Round

West Chester Henderson 80, Hazleton Area 73

HAZLETON AREA (73) — Gennaro 2 0-0 6, Santiago 4 0-0 8, Stish 9 4-4 26, S. Guzman 2 2-4 7, Saladin 0 0-0 0, Diaz 1 0-0 2, L. Guzman 4 2-4 10, Marshall 6 0-0 14, Reimold 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 8-12 73.

WEST CHESTER HENDERSON (80) — Ralph-Beyer 12 2-4 32, DeLucia 4 1-2 11, Fleet 5 9-10 20, Smith 4 2-3 13, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Ranalli 0 0-0 0, McFadden 1 0-3 2. Totals 27 14-22 80.

Hazleton Area`16`13`22`22 — 73

Henderson`12`23`22`23 — 80

Three-point goals — HAZ 7 (Stish 4, Marshall 2, S. Guzman), WCH 12 (Ralph-Beyer 6, Smith 3, DeLucia 2, Fleet).

Class 2A First Round

Mahanoy Area 58, Northwest 44

NORTHWEST (44) — J. Miner 6 2-4 16, R. Miner 4 4-4 13, Shea 1 2-2 5, McCoy 1 1-2 3, Crawford 3 1-2 7, Chonko 0 0-0 0, Bau 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-14 44.

MAHANOY AREA (58) — Yedsena 4 6-9 15, Cuff 4 0-0 9, Zawada 6 1-2 16, Alansky 5 2-3 12, Styka 2 1-3 6, Manley 0 0-0 0, McGroarty 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 10-17 58.

Northwest Area`6`11`17`10 — 44

Mahanoy Area`19`9`16`14 — 58

Three-point goals — NW 4 (J. Miner 2, R. Miner, Shea), MAH 6 (Zawada 3, Yedsena, Cuff, Styka).