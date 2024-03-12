🔊 Listen to this

Chicago Bulls mascot Benny the Bull holds up a sign toward the bench of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 11, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond, right, guards against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 11, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

CHICAGO — Luka Doncic had 27 points, recording another triple-double but doing so without scoring 30 for the first time in seven games, and the Dallas Mavericks rolled over the Chicago Bulls 127-92 on Monday night.

Doncic finished with 14 assists and 12 rebounds, but exited the blowout midway through the fourth quarter to end his NBA-record streak of 30-point triple-doubles at six.

Daniel Gafford made history by going 9 for 9, extending his run of consecutive made shots to 28. That’s the longest since the NBA began tracking play-by-play data in 1996-97, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He finished with 20 points.

Doncic set the tone as Dallas outscored Chicago by 28 in the first quarter. The Mavericks gave up a season low in points while handing the Bulls their most lopsided loss.

Dereck Lively II scored 22, and the Mavericks shot about 55% in winning their third straight after losing three in a row.

Onuralp Bitim led Chicago with 17 points. DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic each scored 13, and the Bulls got outhustled from the start in losing their second in a row.

The Mavericks set season lows for points allowed in a first quarter and opening half in racing out to a 62-42 lead. They outscored Chicago 44-16 in the opening period.

Doncic just missed a triple-double in the first half with 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. He scored 15 to go with six assists and six rebounds in the first quarter.

Dallas outscored Chicago 19-2 over the final 3:45 of the period, starting with Lively’s dunk. Doncic scored eight and nailed two 3-pointers in that stretch, including a step-back shot from beyond the arc in the final minute of the quarter.

After Coby White’s 3 rimmed out for Chicago, Josh Green nailed one for Dallas as time expired to make it a 28-point game.

SUNS 117, CAVALIERS 111

CLEVELAND — Kevin Durant scored 37 points and Devin Booker had 27 in his return from a right ankle sprain, rallying Phoenix over injury-depleted Cleveland.

Durant also had eight rebounds and six assists for the Suns, who are one game ahead of Sacramento for sixth place in the Western Conference. Booker had missed four games with his injury, but played 38 strong minutes and had seven assists and six boards.

Phoenix trailed 63-44 midway through the second quarter, but answered with a 43-15 run that ended deep in the third. Booker later put the Suns ahead for good at 106-104 by scoring in transition with seven minutes remaining.

Darius Garland scored 30 points and Caris LeVert had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Cleveland trailed 113-111 with 51 seconds on the clock before Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro committed back-to-back turnovers to end its comeback hopes.

WARRIORS 112, SPURS 102

SAN ANTONIO — Jonathan Kuminga scored 21 points, Klay Thompson added 20 and Golden State overcame a sluggish start to beat San Antonio.

San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama had 27 points and 14 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence after spraining his right ankle in the first half of Tuesday’s loss in Houston. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he is unsure if Wembanyama will play against Houston on Tuesday.

Devin Vassell added 17 points and Keldon Johnson had 16 points for the Spurs.

Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis added 13 points and 10 rebounds, including a one-handed dunk over Wembanyama in the final minute that dropped San Antonio’s 7-foot-4 rookie to the court.

PISTONS 114, HORNETS 97

DETROIT — Cade Cunningham scored 12 of his 22 points in the first quarter to help Detroit build a double-digit lead and he finished with eight assists in a win over Charlotte.

Cunningham reached 1,200 points and 400 assists in his 54th game, getting those totals in a season quicker than any player in franchise history, one game faster than Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas did during the 1984-85 season.

The Pistons have won just 11 games, but they swept the three-game season series against Charlotte.

Hornets rookie Brandon Miller scored 19 points and Miles Bridges had 24, but the Flint native and former Michigan State star missed 15 of 24 shots.

NUGGETS 125, RAPTORS 119

DENVER — Jamal Murray scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, and the Denver Nuggets rallied from 21 points down in the third quarter to beat the depleted Toronto Raptors.

Murray added 12 assists to go along with Nikola Jokic’s 21st triple-double of the season. Jokic finished with 35 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists to help Denver improve to 9-1 since the All-Star break.

Jokic has 126 career triple-doubles.

The Raptors played without Scottie Barnes (left hand fracture ), Chris Boucher (knee), Gary Trent Jr. (groin strain) and Immanuel Quickley (hip flexor) in addition to Jakob Poeltl being sidelined after having surgery on his left pinkie.

That gave younger, less-used players a chance for meaningful minutes, including Jontay Porter, Michael Porter Jr.‘s younger brother. It is the first time the siblings played in the same NBA game.

Jontay Porter scored a career-high 14 points, Kelly Olynyk scored 24 and Bruce Brown, who helped the Nuggets win the NBA title last season, had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto

The Raptors took advantage, racing to a 22-point lead late in the second quarter and 68-51 at halftime. Denver rallied in the final minutes of the third to cut a 21-point deficit to 98-93.