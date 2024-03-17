🔊 Listen to this

Two gold medals are coming home to the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Dallas’ Brianne Dempsey and MMI Prep’s Woobie Kupsky each earned state championships at the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday at Bucknell University.

Dempsey took home the state title in girls diving. She finished with 411.85 points, topping second-place finisher Gabriella Elk, of Hampton, who had 389 points.

The gold from Dempsey helped Dallas finish fourth at states in the team standings with 129 points. Mt. Pleasant won the team title with 164 points. Wyoming Seminary led WVC boys squads at states with a 10th-place finish, followed by Dallas in 14th. Indiana won the boys team championship.

Kupsky captured the state championship in the boys 500-yard freestyle. The senior finished the final in 4 minutes, 30.74 seconds, nearly eight seconds faster than his preliminary time of 4:38.49.

He finished nearly four seconds ahead of second-place finisher Soren Cooper, of Shady Side Academy, who finished in 4:34.47. It was Kupsky’s second state medal of the weekend after winning silver in the 200 freestyle on Friday.

Kupsky and Dempsey were part of a host of WVC athletes that walked away from states with a medal on Saturday.

On the boys side, Dallas’ Maddoc Watkins picked up a bronze medal in the 100 freestyle. Watkins finished in 45.61 in the finals after posting a 46.26 in the preliminaries. Noah Powers, of Blue Mountain, won the event in 43.82.

Watkins had won a silver medal in Friday’s 200 freestyle.

Wyoming Seminary’s Zhantore Akylbekov earned an eighth-place medal in the 100 backstroke. He finished in 1:00.60 in the finals after qualifying with a 58.12.

In the girls swimming competition, Dallas’ Lydia Gonzales and MMI Prep’s Mary Kate Kupsky each won their second individual medal of the event.

Gonzales, who took fourth place in Friday’s 200 IM, finished fourth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:56.84. She qualified for the finals with a 5:01.75 in the preliminaries.

Kupsky, who finished seventh in Friday’s IM, finished just behind Gonzales in the 500 with a time of 5:05.12. She qualified with a time of 5:09.91 in the preliminaries.

Dallas’ Megan Kuzma earned a seventh-place medal in diving with 366.25 points.

The Dallas 400 freestyle relay relay team of Peyton Stauffer, Audrey Haydu, Olivia Thomas and Gonzales rounded out the medal haul with a fourth-place medal in the final event of the meet. They swam a 3:36.98 in the finals after qualifying with a time of 3:37.97.

Several WVC swimmers qualified for finals but did not medal.

On the boys side, Wyoming Seminary’s Harry Feng finished 12th in the 200 freestyle. He posted a time of 47.93 in the finals after swimming a 47.45 in the preliminaries.

Feng finished 11th in the 100 backstroke, posting a time of 53.93 in the finals after swimming a 53.61 in the preliminaries.

Dallas’ Artem Smagin finished 12th in the event, swimming a 53.99 in the finals and a 53.70 in the preliminaries.

The Dallas 400 freestyle relay team of Smagin, Nico Wilk, Jacob Hoegen and Watkins finished 11th with a time of 3:17.90 in the finals. They qualified with a time of 3:18.37.

On the girls side, Dallas’ Erika Doran was 10th in the 500 freestyle in 5:16.35.

In boys preliminary action:

• Tunkhannock’s Josh Gaudet finished tied for 30th in the 100 freestyle in 48.87.

• Tunkhannock’s William Lupinski was disqualified in the 100 backstroke.

• The Tunkhannock 400 freestyle relay team of Jayden Baltrusaitis, Braydon Christopher, Andrew Lance and Aidan Edwards finished 25th in 3:26.51.

In girls preliminary action:

• Dallas’ Olivia Thomas finished 18th in the 500 freestyle in 5:25.22.

• Dallas’ Maria-Lucia Priore finished 32nd in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.51.