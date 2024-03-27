🔊 Listen to this

Nanticoke Area rallied with six runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Susquehanna 9-8 Tuesday in a non-conference softball game.

Emily Eisenhauer drove in three runs for Nanticoke Area. Juliana Percival had two RBI. Kelsey Clark was 3-for-4 while Sophia Cromer had a double.

Lilli Nice pitched a complete game and fanned 12.

Crestwood 15, Honesdale 1

Crestwood scored all its runs in the first three innings on the way to a five-inning victory.

Alexa Toniatti homered and had four RBI for the Comets. Celia Stahlnecker also homered and finished with two RBI. Jorja Snyder doubled and had three RBI as part of her 4-for-4 game. Madison Mendrzycki also knocked in two runs.

Brooke Lenahan struck out four and allowed one hit over three innings to pick up the win.

Tunkhannock 7, Wallenpaupack 1

Addisyn Waterman homered and drove in two runs to help Tunkhannock defeated Wallenpaupack.

Lucy Karp was 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI for the Tigers. Emily Patton was 3-for-4 with a double. MaKenzie Bevan added a double and RBI.

McKenzie Hannon pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and striking out nine.

BASEBALL

North Pocono 6, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

The Trojans scored three times in the fourth and sixth innings to erase a two-run deficit.

WBA finished with just three hits. Derrick Nah had a double while Alex Hufford and Nathan Fritz each had a single.

Pittston Area 10, Carbondale Area 0

The Patriots scored seven times in the third inning on the way to a five-inning victory.

Drew DeLucca and Gavin Wardicki each had two RBI for Pittston Area. Starter TJ Johnson went three innings and allowed one hit while striking out four.

Wyoming Seminary 4, Mountain View 2

The Blue Knights took the lead with a three-run fifth inning in a non-conference win over Mountain View.

Alex Aiello had a double and two RBI for Seminary. Leo Nockley tripled and singled. Hayden Vought doubled and had an RBI. Antek Evan also had an RBI.

Caleb Aponick picked up the win in relief, throwing two innings and allowing no hits. Aiello pitched the final frame for the save.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Nanticoke Area 4

The Spartans rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Nanticoke Area on Monday.

Trevor Klem had two RBI for Valley West. Dan Escalante and Tyler Ruddy each had a double while Jacob Stevens had a pair of singles. Dylan Shedlock pitched the final 2.2 innings to pick up the win.

Derek Shemanski and Derek Miller each had an RBI for Nanticoke Area.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Nanticoke Area 9, Susquehanna 8

Susquehanna`AB`R`H`BI

C.Sellito cf`4`0`0`0

Creamer 2b`4`0`0`0

Cottrell c`4`3`3`0

Perry ss`3`2`1`1

Huyck p`1`2`1`0

P.Sellito 3b`4`1`2`2

Straway rf`2`0`0`0

Bishop rf`2`0`0`0

Collins lf`3`0`2`3

Carroll 1b`4`0`0`0

Totals`31`8`9`6

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Clark rf`4`2`3`0

Nice p`2`2`0`1

Johnson ss`3`1`0`1

Eisenhauer cf`3`1`1`3

Ruminski lf`3`0`1`0

Alles lf`0`1`0`0

Percival 3b`4`1`1`2

Emel 1b`3`0`1`0

Muhammad`2`0`0`0

O.Cromer`0`0`0`0

S.Cromer c`2`0`1`1

Verazin 2b`2`1`0`0

Totals`28`9`8`8

Susquehanna`102`030`2 — 8

Nanticoke Area`201`000`6 — 9

2B — Perry, Cottrell, S.Cromer.

Susquehanna`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Huyck (L)`6.1`8`9`8`6`9

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nice (W)`7`9`8`5`5`12

Crestwood 15, Honesdale 1 (5 inn.)

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`4`3`0`0

Snyder c`4`2`4`3

Wisniewski 2b`4`2`2`2

Toniatti 1b`3`3`2`4

Mendrzycki rf`1`0`0`2

Becker`1`0`0`0

Richards cf`3`1`2`1

Robbins cf`0`0`0`0

Stahlnecker lf`2`1`2`2

Lomerson lf`1`0`0`0

Lenahan p`2`1`1`0

Daisey p`1`0`0`0

Van Den Berg`1`1`0`0

Mitchell 3b`1`0`0`0

DeJesus cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`28`15`13`14

Honesdale`AB`R`H`BI

Chee`2`1`1`0

Hiller`2`0`0`0

G.Maglione`2`0`0`0

M.Maglione`1`0`0`0

Carrick p`1`0`0`0

Salameda p`1`0`1`0

Beatty`2`0`0`0

Frampton`2`0`0`0

McElroy`1`0`0`0

Dutton`1`0`0`0

Patrisso`2`0`0`0

Totals`17`1`2`0

Crestwood`438`00 — 15

Honesdale`100`00 — 1

2B — Snyder, Chee. HR — Toniatti, Stahlnecker.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lenahan (W)`3`1`1`0`0`0`4

Daisey`2`1`0`0`0`3

Honeadale`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carrick (L)`1.2`6`7`3`0`1

Salzameda`3.1`7`8`7`2`0

Tunkhannock 7, Wallenpaupack 1

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Waterman 2b`5`1`2`2

Karp rf`5`0`4`1

Patton ss`4`1`3`0

Van Ness 3b`5`1`1`0

Kulsicavage cf`4`1`2`1

Hannon p`4`1`2`1

Bevan c`3`1`1`1

Kinney lf`3`0`0`1

Bamberger 1b`4`0`1`0

King cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`27`7`16`7

Wallenpaupack`AB`R`H`BI

C.Babyak ss-p`3`0`0`0

Laing`1`0`0`0

Hieber p-ss`2`0`1`0

L.Babyak`0`0`0`0

Myers c`3`0`0`0

Leighton 1b`2`1`0`0

E.Sterner 2b`2`0`0`0

Kielbasa 3b-ss`3`0`1`1

Frederick cf`2`0`0`0

A.Sterner rf`2`0`0`0

Lake lf`1`0`0`0

Haynes lf`2`0`0`0

Milutinovic`1`0`0`0

Totals`24`1`2`1

Tunkhannock`000`322`0 — 7

Wallenpaupack`000`001`0 — 1

2B — Karp, Bevan, Patton. HR — Waterman.

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hannon (W)`6.2`2`1`1`5`9

Wallenpaupack`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hieber (L)`5`13`6`6`0`4

C.Babyak`2`3`1`1`1`1

H.S. BASEBALL

North Pocono 6, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

North Pocono`AB`R`H`BI

J.Reese 3b`4`0`2`0

Walsh lf`3`0`0`0

Staples ss`2`1`1`0

Hatala 1b`4`1`1`1

Hunter`0`0`0`0

Paciotti rf-p`2`0`0`0

Berry`0`0`0`0

N.Reese p`1`0`0`0

Dymek p-rf`3`1`0`1

Hall 2b`3`1`1`0

McCollum`1`0`0`0

Bassi c`3`1`2`3

Guzlielmo cf`3`0`0`0

Jennings cf`0`1`0`0

Totals`29`6`7`5

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Davies cf-p`4`0`0`0

Hufford p`3`0`1`0

Chupka lf`1`1`0`0

Bottger ss`3`0`0`0

Sincavage c`1`0`0`0

Jimenez Vinas`0`0`0`0

Rivera 2b`1`0`0`0

Howe 2b-3b`3`0`0`0

Nah 1b`2`0`1`0

Little`0`1`0`0

Saracino 3b-c`2`0`0`0

Cour rf`2`0`0`0

Fritz lf-cf`3`1`1`0

Jerez cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`3`3`0

North Pocono`000`303`0 — 6

W-B Area`002`000`1 — 3

2B — Hatala, Staples, Bassi 2, Nah.

North Pocono`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Dymek (W)`5`3`2`0`1`6

N.Reese`1`0`1`1`3`3

Paciotti`1`0`0`0`0`1

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hufford (L)`5.1`6`6`2`3`3

Davies`1.2`1`0`0`1`2

Pittston Area 10, Carbondale Area 0 (5 inn.)

Carbondale`AB`R`H`BI

Casey cf`3`0`0`0

Calderon dh`3`0`1`0

Waters c`3`0`0`0

Donato 1b`2`0`0`0

Herbert rf`2`0`1`0

Baron 2b`2`0`0`0

Gorel 3b`1`0`0`0

Bennett lf`2`0`0`0

Sopko p`1`0`0`0

Ulmer p`0`0`0`0

Totals`20`0`2`0

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

DeLucca cf`4`0`1`2

D.Innamorati lf`2`2`2`1

Giardina ss`3`2`2`1

Aftewicz c`1`0`0`0

Harden dh-p`2`1`1`1

G.Wardecki 1b`3`2`1`2

Tonte 3b`2`1`1`0

Widdick 2b`3`0`1`1

Mead rf`2`1`1`0

Barnic cr`0`1`0`0

Santana cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`10`10`8

Carbondale Area`000`00 — 0

Pittston Area`207`1x — 10

2B — Harden, D.Innamorati, Giardina.

Carbondale`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sopko (L)`2.1`5`8`7`6`0

Ulmer`1.2`5`2`1`0`0

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Johnson (W)`3`1`0`0`0`4

Harden`2`1`0`0`1`0

Wyoming Seminary 4, Mountain View 2

Mountain View`AB`R`H`BI

Gesford rf`4`1`1`0

Polovitch 2b`2`1`1`0

Kilmer ss`2`0`0`0

R.Jagger p`2`0`1`2

Barnes cf`3`0`0`0

Holtsmaster c`3`0`1`0

Bradford lf`3`0`0`0

Bain 1b`3`0`1`0

J.Jagger 3b`3`0`0`0

Briechle cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`2`5`2

Wyo. Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Donovan cf`2`0`0`0

Nockley ss`3`1`2`0

Vodzak c`3`0`0`0

Evans 3b`3`0`1`1

Vought 1b`3`0`1`0

Finlay rf`2`1`0`0

Fenster 2b`2`0`0`0

Comitz`2`1`0`0

Aiello lf-p`3`1`1`2

Totals`23`4`5`3

Mountain View`002`000`0 — 2

Wyo. Seminary`00`130`x — 4

2B — Aiello, Vought. 3B — Nockley.

Mountain View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

R.Jagger (L)`6`5`4`4`2`10

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kraus`4`5`2`2`2`6

Aponick (W)`2`0`0`0`1`2

Aiello (S)`1`0`0`0`0`2

Wyo. Valley West 5, Nanticoke Area 4

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Wozniak ss`3`0`1`0

Stachowiak lf`3`1`0`0

Shemanski c`4`1`1`1

Miller p`2`0`1`1

Raggi rf`3`0`0`0

Skordensky 2b`1`0`0`0

Weihbrecht 1b`2`0`0`0

Martinez`0`0`0`0

Stout dh`2`0`0`0

Beggs 3b`1`0`0`0

C.Ball cf`2`2`1`0

Hull cr`0`0`0`0

D.Ball cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`23`4`4`2

Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Escalante ss`4`2`1`0

Richards cf`2`0`0`0

Stevens cf`2`2`2`0

Ruddy rf`2`1`1`1

Klem 1b`3`0`1`2

Klosko c`2`0`0`1

Dubaskas lf`2`0`1`1

Davis dh`3`0`0`0

Roberts 2b`3`0`1`0

Hospodar 3b`3`0`0`0

Totals`26`5`7`5

Nanticoke Area`001`020`1 — 4

Wyo. Valley West`200`010`2 — 5

2B — Escalante, Ruddy.

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Miller (L)`6`7`5`3`3`4

Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Matello`3.0`1`1`0`4`6

Giza`1.1`0`2`2`0`4

Shedlock (W)`2.2`3`1`1`1`2