Olu Fashanu’s gamble paid off.

Penn State’s All-America left tackle may very well have been drafted this highly had he left Happy Valley a year ago. So from a financial standpoint, he gained very little by playing one more season for the Nittany Lions.

But stay he did, citing a desire to complete his degree and gain another year of maturity before turning pro.

Fashanu’s delayed reward came on Thursday night when he was selected 11th overall by the New York Jets in the first round of the NFL draft.

A few hours later, he was joined in the first round when edge rusher Chop Robinson was taken No. 21 overall by the Miami Dolphins. Penn State last had two first rounders with Micah Parsons and Odafe Oweh in 2021.

He became the highest-drafted Penn State player since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 overall in 2018. And he ended a 17-year drought for the program without a first-round offensive lineman, becoming the first since Levi Brown (fifth overall, 2007).

Fashanu didn’t attend the draft — only 13 players took the invitation to appear live in this year’s host city, Detroit — and instead spent the night at his home in Waldorf, Md.

Lions coach James Franklin, offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and handful of friends and teammates joined Fashanu and his family for a celebration.

“You are an incredible young man & football player,” Franklin wrote on social media. “We couldn’t be happier for you & your family. Your love for the game, dedication & hard work will continue to stand out in your professional career. The (Jets) are extremely lucky to have you!”

When Fashanu got the call, cameras for ESPN and NFL Network were rolling at his house, where dozens of well-wishers stood behind the couch where he was sitting with his parents.

In New York, Fashanu will not necessarily be forced to play right away and protect Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets signed former All-Pro Tyron Smith and traded for Morgan Moses — both of whom are projected to start at tackle — but both are 33 and their injury histories could put Fashanu onto the field sooner than expected.

Smith and Moses are also playing with one season remaining on their contracts, indicating the Jets view Fashanu as their left tackle of the future.

“Olu is ready for this next chapter with the New York Jets,” Trautwein said on social media. “During his four years with us, he was determined to be great and always took a professional approach on how he did things, both on the football field and in the classroom.

“He was always an elite role model for everybody in our offensive line room and the rest of his teammates. It was never about Olu, it was always about his teammates. He’s a great person who comes from an awesome family, and he will bring a high level of character to the Jets.”

New York originally had the No. 10 pick but swapped one spot with the Minnesota Vikings, who took Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy in that slot.

Fashanu ended up being the third offensive lineman selected behind fellow tackles Joe Alt of Notre Dame and JC Latham of Alabama, who went No. 5 and No. 7, respectively.