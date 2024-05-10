🔊 Listen to this

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Artemi Panarin redirected a pass between his legs at the crease to beat Pyotr Kotchetkov just 1:43 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Thursday night to take a 3-0 lead in the second-round playoff series.

Panarin scored after Carolina defenseman Dmitry Orlov lost control of a puck in the corner in the defensive zone. Vincent Trocheck collected it on the right side and sent it toward the crease to Panarin, who tipped the puck behind him as defenseman Jalen Chatfield tried to push him away from the crease.

The puck slipped under the right elbow and past the ribs of Kotchetkov, sending Panarin into celebration and the Rangers soon joining him near the door toward the tunnel off the ice.

The Rangers can complete the sweep in Game 4 here Saturday night.

Chris Kreider and Alexis LaFreniere also scored goals for the Rangers, and Igor Shesterkin made 45 saves.

Jake Guentzel had a first-period goal for Carolina, while Andrei Svechnikov tied it with 1:36 left to force the overtime and send a jolt through the home crowd.

