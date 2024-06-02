🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley West’s Lucaz Zdancewicz carries the ball for the Pioneers on Saturday night.

The Pioneers’ Skyler Pierce tries to pull in a pass in traffic with the Miners’ Zack Fox (23) and Lucas Tirpak (85).

Hazleton Area’s Brady Mizenko carries the ball for the Miners while Wyoming Valley West’s Lucas Zdancewicz comes up for the tackle for the Pioneers.

Zack Fox scores the second touchdown for the Miners, who found the end zone four times in the second quarter to take control on Saturday.

WEST PITTSTON — The Miners had three of the best running backs in the Wyoming Valley Conference on their roster Saturday night in the 73rd annual UNICO All-Star Football Classic.

Nanticoke Area’s Zack Fox ended up the best of the trio as he ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-6 victory over the Pioneers.

Fox, the school’s all-time leading rusher, also intercepted a pass and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown after the Pioneers scored their only touchdown. He received the George Curry MVP Trophy for his performance.

“I was excited. I couldn’t sleep at night,” said Fox, who plans to play at Lackawanna College in the fall. “I love our team. We had great chemistry. Practices were fun.”

Hazleton Area’s Brady Mizenko added 82 yards on 11 carries for the Miners and ran for two two-point conversions. Wilkes-Barre Area’s Howie Shiner had 58 yards and a touchdown on six rushes. The Miners finished with 292 yards on the ground, averaging 9.1 yards per carry.

The Pioneers got 81 yards rushing on 18 carries from Wyoming Valley West’s Isaiah Cobb. But they manged just 30 yards and had four turnovers at halftime.

The Miners scored on their first possession, using 15 plays and nearly eight minutes. Quarterback Drew DeLucca, of Pittston Area, capped it with a 4-yard run around the left side on the first play of the second quarter.

Fox then added TD runs of 18 and 44 yards. Hazleton Area defensive lineman Peter Youngcourt added another touchdown on an 8-yard fumble return. Shiner caught a two-point conversion pass to finish off a 26-point second quarter.

The Pioneers scored on their first possession of the second half as Cobb ran for consecutive runs of 11, 17 and 11 yards before scoring from the 1-yard line.

Fox, who is also a standout in track, returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.

“They knew it was coming,” Fox said of his speed. “I was waiting to get it. Soon as I saw the bounce, it was all open field and I was out of there.”

UNICO All-Star Football Classic

Miners 42, Pioneers 6

Miners`0`26`8`8 — 42

Pioneers`0`0`6`0 — 6

Second quarter

Miners — Drew DeLucca 4 run (run failed), 11:53

Miners — Zack Fox 18 run (pass failed), 5:43

Miners — Fox 44 run (pass failed), 3:57

Miners — Peter Youngcourt 8 fumble return (Howie Shiner from DeLucca), 2:55

Third quarter

Pioneers — Isaiah Cobb 1 run (run failed), 5:38

Miners — Fox 85 kick return (Brady Mizenko run), 5:26

Fourth quarter

Miners — Shiner 5 run (Mizeno run), 6:03

Team statistics`MIN`PIO

First downs`16`11

Rushes-yards`32-292`33-111

Passing yards`6`39

Total yards`298`250

Passing`1-6-0`3-10-2

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`1-24

Punts-avg.`1-31`1

Fumbles-lost`2-0`3-2

Penalties-yards`2-10`1-5

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Miners, Fox 11-141, Mizenko 11-82, Shiner 6-58, DeLucca 1-12, Connor Kelly 1-0, team 1-(minus-1). Pioneers, Cobb 18-81, Ethan Lear 6-(minus-8), Lucas Zdancewicz 7-37, Nick Scalzo 1-0, Ty Makarewicz 1-1.

PASSING — Miners, DeLucca 1-5-0-6, Seth Raymer 0-1-0-0. Pioneers, Zdancewicz 3-7-1-39, Lear 0-2-1-0.

RECEIVING — Miners, Ariel Lopez 1-6. Pioneers, Makarewicz 2-12, Skyler Pierce 1-27.

INTERCEPTIONS — Miners, Lucas Tirpak 1-0, Fox 1-0.

MISSED FGs — none.