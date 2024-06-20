🔊 Listen to this

It started with an error that allowed the first run of the game to score.

By the time the second inning finally ended, the RailRiders had put up seven in the frame, more than enough to secure an 8-2 win over Buffalo on Wednesday at PNC Field.

A run-scoring error at third was quickly followed by a Jeter Downs sacrifice fly, an RBI single from Oswald Peraza and a two-run double from Jorbit Vivas. The exclamation point came from T.J. Rumfield, who capped it off with a two-run homer that made it 7-0.

And though the Bisons would match Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with nine hits apiece for the game, the only two that closed the gap were home runs by Will Robertson and Riley Tirotta in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively.

In between, Downs added a second RBI with a solo shot of his own in the fifth.

Will Warren turned in a quality start on the mound for the RailRiders, going six innings for the win while allowing two runs on seven hits. He struck out six and walked two.

He was backed up by two relievers who just arrived from Double-A Somerset earlier in the day. Jesus Liranzo took the seventh and eighth innings, giving up a hit and a walk with two strikeouts. Jack Neely pitched the ninth and allowed one hit in his Triple-A debut.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will go for a third straight win at 6:35 p.m. Thursday in Moosic.