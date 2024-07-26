🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Worcester Red Sox 7-2 Thursday night at PNC Field. A quality start from Yankees No. 7 prospect Will Warren and a seven-run seventh inning propelled Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to victory.

The WooSox opened the scoring in the top of the second as Bobby Dalbec hammered a solo homer to left, putting Worcester up 1-0. The RailRiders loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but Red Sox starting pitcher Grant Gambrell worked out of the threat and kept Scranton/Wilkes-Barre off the board through six innings.

Warren countered Gambrell’s quality start, retiring 13 straight after Dalbec’s homer and striking out eight over his six innings of work.

Worcester plated another run in the seventh off MLB rehabber Nick Burdi. After Niko Kavadas walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch, Eddy Alvarez singled to give the Red Sox a 2-0 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke the game open in the seventh, scoring seven runs off Worcester relievers. JC Escarra walked and Oscar Gonzalez doubled to start the inning.

After Taylor Trammell walked, Kevin Smith worked a bases-loaded free pass to put the RailRiders on the board at 2-1. Josh VanMeter followed with another bases-loaded walk to tie the game at two.

No. 15 Yankees prospect Jorbit Vivas sliced a two-run single to right, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 4-2 edge. No. 20 Yankees prospect Agustín Ramírez kept the line moving with an RBI single and Oswald Peraza’s groundout scored Vivas, making it 6-2. A wild pitch from WooSox reliever Brian Van Belle plated Ramirez and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had a five-run lead.

Appearing in his season-high 20th start, Warren allowed only one run and two hits over six frames. It was his sixth quality start of the season. Victor Gonzalez (W, 2-0) pitched one inning, striking out two to earn the win.

Yerry De Los Santos struck out three in the ninth to shut the door on Worcester. Alex Speas (L, 0-1) took the loss, surrendering five runs on four walks and one hit.

The RailRiders continue their series with Worcester on Friday night at PNC Field. Left-hander Tanner Tully will start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The first pitch time is slated for 6:35 p.m.