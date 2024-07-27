🔊 Listen to this

BOSTON — Masataka Yoshida hit a tiebreaking two-run single off Clay Holmes in a three-run eighth inning, and the Boston Red Sox overcame Aaron Judge’s 470-foot home run to beat the reeling New York Yankees 9-7 Friday night.

Judge hit his major league-leading 36th homer, a three-run drive in the seventh on a Zack Kelly cutter that landed in a small section of stands above a back wall and below a videoboard. That put New York ahead 6-4, and Austin Wells followed with a solo homer over right fielder Tyler O’Neill, who tumbled into the stands.

Ceddanne Rafaela cut the deficit to 7-6 with a two-run shot against Luke Weaver in the bottom half that went over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park.

Weaver (4-2) allowed Rob Refsnyder’s third hit of the night leading off the eighth and walked Connor Wong.

Holmes relieved with one out in just his second appearance since July 14 and allowed Wilyer Abreu’s tying double on an up sinker. Holmes has blown four of his last six save chances and seven of 28 this season.

Yoshida took a pair of sliders for balls, then singled.

Boston had lost five of its first six games after the All-Star break.

New York (60-45) has lost five of six and is 10-23 after a 50-22 start.

Bailey Horn (1-1) got three outs for his first major league win and Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 20th save in 23 chances, the 440th of his big league career.

Red Sox starter Brayan Bello gave up three runs in five innings.

Anthony Volpe homered into the center-field bleachers, tying the game at 1.

New York starter Nestor Cortes gave up four and a season-high nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

GUARDIANS 3, PHILLIES 1

PHILADELPHIA — Ben Lively struck out six in six innings to lead Cleveland to a win over Philadelphia in a matchup of teams with the best records in baseball.

The Phillies returned home for the first time since the All-Star break, yet failed to snap out of their recent offensive malaise. MLB-leading Philadelphia (64-39) lost for the fifth time in seven games since the break and the seventh time in the last 10 games overall. The Phillies lost two of three in Pittsburgh and Minnesota after the break.

METS 8, BRAVES 4

NEW YORK — New York moved past Atlanta for the top NL wild card berth behind J.D. Martinez’s grand slam in a seven-run third inning but losing Kodai Senga to another injury in his season debut.

Martinez’s ninth slam was the first of three long balls in the third against Charlie Morton (5-6), who also allowed Mark Vientos’ two-run homer and Francisco Alvarez’s solo drive.

New York (55-48) won its fifth straight game and moved a season-high seven games over .500 following its 11th win in 14 games.

PADRES 6, ORIOLES 4

BALTIMORE — Jurickson Profar hit a pair of two-run homers, the second of which broke a ninth-inning tie, to send San Diego to its sixth straight victory, beating Baltimore.

Profar’s second two-out drive was the latest stumble by Orioles closer Craig Kimbrel (6-3), who blew saves in two of his previous three appearances and was booed by the Baltimore crowd after his inning of work Friday.

The Orioles had just scored two runs in the eighth to tie the game at 4 when Kimbrel came on. He allowed a one-out single and Profar’s 18th homer of the year.

REDS 3, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Stuart Fairchild delivered Cincinnati’s first hit since the fourth-inning, a one-out double that snapped a 10th-inning tie for a victory over Tampa Bay.

Jeimer Candelario drove in Cincinnati’s other runs with a first-inning double. Nick Martinez (4-5) worked two scoreless innings, and closer Alexis Diaz earned his 20th save in 22 chances for the Reds, who have won three in a row after losing three straight coming out of the All-Star break.

ROYALS 6, CUBS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer that highlighted a six-run fifth inning and Kansas City beat Chicago in front of the Royals’ second-largest crowd of the season.

The Royals, in third place in the AL Central behind Cleveland and Minnesota, moved 10 games over .500 at 57-47 and eclipsed last season’s win total.

BLUE JAYS 6, RANGERS 5

TORONTO — Ernie Clement singled in the ninth inning to give Toronto a victory over Texas, ending the defending champions’ winning streak at five.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base four times as the Blue Jays snapped a six-game losing streak against the Rangers.

TWINS 9, TIGERS 3

DETROIT — Byron Buxton hit a home run and a double, Christian Vázquez had a homer and three hits and Minnesota beat Detroit.

Pablo López (9-7) allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings, striking out seven.