H.S. Basketball: PIAA sets sites, times for state games involving WVC teams

The PIAA has set the sites and times for the five second-round state games involving Wyoming Valley Conference basketball teams. Three boys teams and two girls teams are still alive for state titles.

On Tuesday in Class 5A boys, Dallas plays York William Penn at 7:30 p.m. at Shamokin High School and Pittston Area plays Archbishop Wood at 7:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Freedom High School. Also on Tuesday in Class 3A girls, Holy Redeemer plays Imhotep Charter at 6 p.m. at Martz Hall in Pottsville.

There will be a doubleheader Wednesday at Easton Middle School. Dallas will play Lansdale Catholic at 6 p.m. in a Class 4A girls game. Holy Redeemer gets Neumann-Goretti at 7:30 p.m. in a Class 3A boys game.