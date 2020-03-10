Dartmouth forward Drew O’Connor signs with Penguins, reports to WBS

March 10, 2020 Derek Levarse Penguins, Sports
By Derek Levarse [email protected]
New Penguins forward Drew O’Connor was among the national leaders in goals scored this season as a sophomore for Dartmouth. Rich Schultz | AP photo

Rich Schultz | AP photo

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s playoff push is set to get some help.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Tuesday they had signed college free agent Drew O’Connor to a two-year contract that begins in the 2020-21 season. In the meantime, the Dartmouth standout will report to the AHL to play for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an amateur tryout contract for the rest of this season.

“Drew is a powerful skater with good hands, which helped him have a very good year at Dartmouth,” Pittsburgh general manager Jim Rutherford said through the team. “We are very happy Drew has joined the Penguins as we feel he can help our NHL club sooner rather than later.”

And possibly help the AHL squad even sooner. O’Connor finished the regular season fifth in the country in goals with 21, which topped the Big Green. He had 33 points in 31 games during his sophomore campaign.

Those numbers earned him Ivy League Player of the Year honors atop the All-Ivy League first team.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound O’Connor is a New Jersey native who finishes his college career with 38 goals and 21 assists for 59 points in 65 games.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hits the road this week for three games, starting with tonight’s contest at Lehigh Valley. At 64 points, the Penguins trail Charlotte by five points for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division with the Checkers also having three games in hand.