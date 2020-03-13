Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns

Dallas’ quest for a boys basketball state championship is on hold. So is the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ playoff push.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders’ season won’t be starting on time. The PIAA swimming and diving championships began but did not finish.

Penn State football is shutting things down a week away from the start of spring practice, canceling the annual Blue-White Game. King’s, Misericordia and Wilkes will be staying off fields for as long as a month. Postponements of varying lengths have also hit local Little League teams, the area running scene and harness racing at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

And the biggest question as the country aims to prevent the spread of coronavirus can’t yet be answered. When, if at all, will things be able to resume?

The dominoes quickly began to fall on Wednesday night on the national stage when the NBA suddenly suspended its season when a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19. The virus has spread from China to Europe and now, increasingly, to the United States and has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

By Thursday afternoon, the fallout had touched all aspects of athletics in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

HIGH SCHOOLS

The PIAA has postponed the state championships in swimming and boys and girls basketball for two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“PIAA Board of Directors decided this morning by a unanimous vote to suspend the PIAA basketball and AA boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving championships for minimally a two week period,” the governing body said in a statement released around noon Thursday.

The PIAA added that, “modifications to the tournaments will include limiting team and spectator parties, health re-certification by authorized medical professionals and changes to game day procedures.”

The swimming championships were already underway at Bucknell University, which is among several colleges and universities in the state transitioning to online classes due to the coronavirus.

The Class 3A preliminaries and finals were scheduled for Thursday, with the Class 2A competition taking place Friday and Saturday. The PIAA halted Thursday’s competition with the completion of the diving event.

Only one Wyoming Valley Conference team remains in state basketball. The Dallas boys were scheduled to play District 12 champion Archbishop Wood on Friday at Easton Middle School in a Class 5A quarterfinal game.

The boys basketball playoffs were affected before the PIAA’s announcement on Thursday. Mt. Lebanon decided not to play a Class 6A second-round game Wednesday against Cheltenham, which shut down its schools due to coronavirus exposure to the parent of a student.

“The Board of Directors are committed to promoting an environment of healthy athletic competition that is consistent with current health department and the Center for the Disease Control guidelines,” PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi said.

Connecticut cancelled its winter sports championships two days ago. Other high school sports governing bodies in several states have limited attendance at their events.

PENGUINS

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton celebrated on Wednesday night. The Penguins’ season was put in limbo on Thursday afternoon.

Following the lead of the parent NHL, the AHL has indefinitely suspended play with the regular season schedule winding down.

The Penguins earned a 2-1 victory at Lehigh Valley on Wednesday thanks to an overtime goal by Riley Barber to move into fifth place in the Atlantic Division. They were seven points out of a playoff spot, behind Charlotte and Hartford.

They were set to play again in Allentown on Friday night, but the current schedule has been scrapped with the NHL, AHL and fellow minor league ECHL all shutting down until further notice.

“The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are fully supportive of the AHL’s decision to suspend play amidst the situation surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak,” the team said in a statement. “Furthermore, we are following the lead of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and will be suspending all activities at the Penguins’ front office and practice facility, the Toyota SportsPlex.

“The Toyota SportsPlex will be closed until at least Monday. The team will reassess the situation at that time.”

Fans who have purchased tickets through the Penguins will be able to use them for any potential rescheduled games.

For season ticket holders and fans that purchased directly through the Penguins, payments will remain on account and will be applied to the rescheduled games.

If the games are not able to be rescheduled, season ticket holders will receive a credit to their account.

RAILRIDERS

Around the same time Thursday, Major League Baseball suspended all spring training operations and announced a delay to the start of the season.

Naturally, the same will apply to the minor leagues, including the International League and the start of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders season.

The RailRiders were initially set to open the 2020 campaign on April 9 at PNC Field. As of now, there is no set date to start the season.

“In this time of uncertainty, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are vigilant in monitoring the ever-changing information regarding COVID-19,” team president John Adams said. “The health and safety of our fans, employees and baseball personnel is of the utmost priority.

“As more information becomes available, including any updated timeline, we will communicate details on how this affects our fans and partners for the 2020 season.”

PENN STATE

For a few hours on Thursday, the Big Ten had called off all athletic events for the rest of the athletic year, but Penn State’s Blue-White Game was in limbo.

The inevitable came in the evening when the university officially canceled the annual scrimmage and get-together for Nittany Lions fans, which was set for April 18 at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State had already suspended in-person classes and originally was going to hold winter and spring sports events without fans for a few weeks before reassessing the situation.

But the landscape quickly changed when the NCAA announced Thursday it would cancel all winter and spring sports championship events and the Big Ten took the further step of stopping everything.

At first, the football team nixed upcoming spring practices, which were set to begin next week, without making a final decision on the Blue-White Game.

“We are postponing all football-related activities until further notice,” the program said in a statement. “We are assessing this rapidly evolving situation with the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community as the priority. We will continue to seek guidance from university leadership, health experts and local authorities in making decisions.

“This postponement includes, but is not limited to practice, recruiting, media availabilities, pro day and other football-related activities.”

Penn State had been set to host NFL scouts on campus for pro day on Tuesday.

It became clear in the ensuing hours that nothing was going to be played for any of Penn State’s teams, which also means that the men’s basketball team will not make its first NCAA tournament appearance in nearly a decade and the wrestling team will not get a shot to defend its run of four straight national titles.

“Heartbroken,” basketball standout Lamar Stevens wrote on Twitter. Stevens returned to Penn State for his senior season for one last crack at reaching the tournament.

He finished his career seven points shy of the school’s career scoring record.

“As heartbreaking as this is for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, it is clear that the decision to suspend competition and focus on this worldwide health crisis is the only responsible action,” athletic director Sandy Barbour said. “This is an unprecedented situation and is very difficult to navigate and requires us to move forward with an abundance of caution.

“We are fully supportive and in agreement with the decisions today by the Big Ten and NCAA as the health and welfare of our student-athletes, staff and community is paramount. We know this announcement is disappointing for our student-athletes, and our hearts ache for their lost opportunities. However, we are committed to their continuing education, health, safety and welfare and that of our community.”

ELSEWHERE

• The Middle Atlantic Conferences announced that all spring sports will be suspended through March 30. All Division III championship events have been canceled by the NCAA.

MAC members King’s, Misericordia and Wilkes have closed their campuses and are transitioning to online course work. King’s and Misericordia have extended their athletics postponements past the MAC date and has called off events through April 14.

Players are upset about the uncertainty of their seasons but understand the situation.

“It is a very scary situation that is going on right now,” Wilkes junior baseball player Anthony Favor said. “It’s sad to see the baseball season postponed after I rehabbed for a year after surgery just to get to play. The people who I feel for the most are our seniors. This could possibly be their last season playing baseball and our season will be cut short.

“On the bright side, our safety and health are the number one priority and closing down the school is a great idea to keep the students safe and stop the spread.”

The situation is currently fluid and will be reevaluated in a few weeks.

• Little League International is asking volunteers and families to delay their seasons to begin no earlier than April 6.

Local Little League programs are asked to suspend all activities, including games, practices and fundraisers.

• The annual Scranton Half Marathon, scheduled for March 29, has been postponed.

Event organizers posted on the race’s Facebook page Thursday afternoon that the due to the spread of coronavirus the race and its associated events will not go on as planned.

“While the risk of developing coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States remains low for most healthy individuals, the welfare of our running community in Northeast PA is always our top priority,” the post read. “The Scranton Half Marathon, accompanying 5k, youth events, and expo, scheduled for March 27th-28th-29th, will be postponed. We appreciate your patience as we investigate an alternative date later in the year.”

The post asked those that have registered to have “patience as we formulate the options for event transfers and refunds.”

• The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono has canceled this weekend’s harness racing schedule, wiping out cards for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“This decision has been made with an abundance of caution in mind for the current situation within regional racing jurisdictions,” the track said in a statement.

— John Erzar and Ben Mandell contributed to this story