ECHL cancels season; AHL remains in holding pattern

March 14, 2020 Derek Levarse Sports
By Derek Levarse

The ECHL officially canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season on Saturday night as sporting leagues throughout the world continue to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

One of hockey’s feeder leagues one step below the AHL, which is the top development league for the NHL, the ECHL made the decision on approval from its board of governors.

“As each passing day raises additional concerns for the safety of those in the ECHL community and as we take precautionary measures in conjunction with our local authorities across the continent to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has become apparent that this is the prudent decision,” ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin said through the league.

“Our game and our product are based on our fans and their ability to cheer on their favorite ECHL team and players at one of our many facilities around the continent. Without that social environment and game atmosphere, the ECHL simply isn’t the same.

“On behalf of the ECHL and our board of governors, we appreciate the Professional Hockey Players’ Association for their assistance during this unprecedented time and working as partners in hockey to reach this decision for the best interest of the ECHL and its players. This decision allows our players the opportunity to return to their homes and removes the uncertainty that currently exists.”

The league features 26 teams throughout North America, with the Wheeling (W.Va.) Nailers serving as a farm team for the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. One team, the Reading Royals, is based in Pennsylvania.

All three of the NHL, AHL and ECHL — North America’s primary three pro hockey leagues — went into hiatus on Thursday following the NBA’s decision to suspend play on Wednesday night when one of its players tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus.

The cancellation of the ECHL season raises questions about the future of the AHL season, which remains in a holding pattern. Though the AHL is much closely tied to the NHL — players typically move between the two leagues on a daily basis — the financial realities of minor-league hockey make it less likely that the AHL can afford to hold off as long as the NHL in an attempt to salvage the season.

Sportsnet in Canada reported Saturday night that “word around the American Hockey League is that a potential return won’t mirror what happens with the NHL. Too many different variables, including travel and revenue. They’re facing a big challenge.”

One thing that is certain is that AHL players will continue to get paid. The Athletic reported Saturday that the NHL has instructed general managers to ensure their AHL players are paid through the season suspension, same as the NHL players.

There has been no timeframe set to lift suspension of play for the NHL or AHL, as officials for both leagues are monitoring how the situation with the coronavirus develops.