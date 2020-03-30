PIAA remains in holding pattern regarding basketball and swimming state championships

March 30, 2020 John Erzar Sports
By John Erzar [email protected]

The PIAA Board of Directors met Monday via video conference, but didn’t discuss canceling either the state basketball and swimming championships or the spring sports season due to COVID-19.

The basketball and swimming championships were suspended on March 12.

The PIAA completed basketball’s second round, but put a halt to the tournament prior to the quarterfinals on March 13-14. The Class 2A boys and girls swimming championships were set for March 13-14 at Bucknell University. Competition was suspended after the Class 3A diving event on March 12.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the swimming championships were mentioned once during the video conference and PIAA associate executive director Melissa Mertz said a “wait-and-see approach” was being taken toward the sport. The basketball playoffs were not brought up.

District 2 has five basketball teams remaining, including the Dallas boys in Class 5A. The others are Lackawanna League girls teams – Scranton Prep (4A), Dunmore (3A), Old Forge (2A) and Susquehanna (A).

The Wyoming Valley Conference also had over a dozen girls and five boys scheduled to participate in individual competitions at the Class 2A swimming championships.

The spring season was set to begin March 16 with a non-conference softball game. The WVC tennis and boys volleyball seasons were to start March 23. Girls lacrosse was slated to start this past Saturday. The baseball and lacrosse regular seasons were to begin Monday, track on Tuesday and softball on Wednesday.

Thus far, 159 spring games involving WVC teams have been either postponed or canceled. Most were non-conference matchups.

The George P. Moses Memorial Senior Basketball Classic scheduled for March 27 was also postponed, although organizers hope to reschedule the game.

Gov. Tom Wolf has closed all schools until at least April 6.