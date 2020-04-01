On This Date: Bishop O’Reilly’s Dave Popson selected all-state in 1981

April 1, 2020 John Erzar Sports
By John Erzar [email protected]
Bishop O’Reilly’s Dave Popson blocks a shot by Pittston Area’s Tom Allardyce. Popson was the WVC’s only first-team all-state selection in 1981. Times Leader file photo

Bishop O’Reilly’s Dave Popson blocks a shot by Pittston Area’s Tom Allardyce. Popson was the WVC’s only first-team all-state selection in 1981.

Times Leader file photo

Bishop O’Reilly sophomore Dave Popson was selected to the Associated Press All-State basketball team in 1981, while three other Wyoming Valley Conference stars were honorable mention choices.

Popson, a 6-foot-9 sophomore, averaged 19 points and 11 assists per game while grabbing 435 rebounds and blocking 171 shots. He went on to play at North Carolina under coach Dean Smith and saw action with four NBA teams over a two-year career.

Selected as honorable mention all-state were Wyoming Valley West’s Scott Mascioli, Lake-Lehman’s Dave Penkrot and Northwest’s Chris Gleco.

Mascioli, a four-year starter, averaged 23 points. Penkrot led the WVC with a 28.2 scoring average. Gleco led Northwest to the PIAA Class A semifinals.

1941

A pair of Wilkes-Barre residents earned letters as members of the Lafayette College men’s swimming team.

Senior Louis Tischler and junior DeWitt Smith were on Lafayette’s 300-yard medley relay team which set a school record with a time of 3:09.1. Tischler also swam on the 400-yard free relay team, while Smith excelled in the 150-yard backstroke.

Smith finished with 47.5 points and Tischler had 45.5 in dual meets.

1956

Former Swoyersville High School star Joe Holup was part of a college all-star team that played the Harlem Globetrotters in a legitimate game in Boston.

Holup scored 15 points for the all-stars, who lost 90-83. Holup played at George Washington University and finished his career there with over 2,000 points and 2,000 rebounds. He was picked fifth overall in the 1956 NBA draft by the Syracuse Nationals.

1969

Simonetti Pizza defeated Gongleski’s 62-60 in overtime to capture the high school division in the 38th annual Rogers Basketball Tournament played at Wilkes College.

Al Clocker hit a last-season shot to give Simonetti Pizza the victory. He and Maurice Peoples finished with 12 points each. Stan Chmura led the way with 16 points. John Walters, who was selected the tournament MVP, had 13.

1995

Make-A-Wish of Northeastern Pennsylvania raised over $30,000 with a charity basketball game featuring members of the New York Giants.

A near capacity crowd at Wilkes University attended the game which featured running back David Meggett, linebacker Pepper Johnson and cornerback Jason Sehorn.

The Giants replaced the Philadelphia Eagles, who played in previous games. The Eagles couldn’t make a commitment to the game when contacted in December.

2007

Bishop Hoban’s Kim Orloski struck out 18 in pitching a perfect game in the Argents’ 5-0 win over GAR.

Rachael Keefe led Hoban’s offense.

2016

Wyoming Valley West grad Kelcie Senchak hit three home runs to propel King’s to a doubleheader sweep of Delaware Valley. The Monarchs won 8-2 and 10-4.