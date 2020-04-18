Next Level Roundup: Warabak, Bellucci competed on Patriot League track teams

April 18, 2020 Times Leader Sports
By Tom Robinson For Sunday Dispatch
Jillian Warabak starred for the Lafayette College trackan field team this past season.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth in a series of recaps of the winter and spring college sports seasons for athletes from the Greater Pittston Area.

Jillian Warabak led the sprinting and hurdling group on the indoor track and field team at Lafayette College where she scored in the Patriot League Championships for the second straight season.

Warabak, a sophomore from Pittston who graduated from Holy Cross High School in Dunmore, anchored the 400-meter relay team that scored a point in the championship meet by finishing eighth out of nine teams.

As a freshman, Warabak finished sixth in the Patriot League in the 60-meter hurdles. She was 13th out of 17 in the event as a sophomore.

Warabak’s time of 8.90 seconds allowed her to finish second in the 60 hurdles during a dual meet with rival Lehigh.

The outdoor track and field season was wiped out when college sports were shut down because of the coronavirus.

A look at how other Greater Pittston athletes performed on the college level during the winter and spring seasons.

More women’s indoor track and field

Mia Bellucci, a freshman from Pittston who is a graduate of Scranton Prep, is a distance runner at Bucknell University.

Bellucci competed in the 3,000- and 5,000-meter runs. She was 17th out of 21 in the 5,000 and 29th out of 31 in the 3,000 at the Patriot League Championships.

During the regular season, Bellucci helped Bucknell win the team championship in the six-team field in the Angry Birds Challenge at Lehigh by finishing third in the 5,000. She was fifth, and second among four Bucknell runners in the top 12, in the Doug Raymond Invitational at Kent State.

Bellucci also ran on the Bucknell cross country team in the fall.

Softball

Lauren Cawley, an outfielder from Duryea, and Isabella Gorzkowski, a catcher/infielder from Pittston, were freshmen on the University of Scranton team after graduating from Scranton Prep.

Mia Genello, a freshman outfielder/catcher from Old Forge, was also part of the Lady Royals team.

The Lady Royals swept a March 8 doubleheader from New York University, 9-1 and 9-5, in its only action of the season.

Cawley played one of the games, going 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Gorzkowski played both games, going 2-for-5 with a double, two walks, a run and two RBI.

Genello did not play.

Men’s tennis

Michael Remley, a freshman from Wyoming Area, made his college singles debut in the only match of the spring for the University of Scranton.

Remley defeated D.J. Gray Jr., 6-2, 6-1, at sixth singles in an 8-1 win over Clarks Summit University.

During the fall portion of the season, Remley was 0-2 as a doubles player.