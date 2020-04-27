On The Date: Lora Delaney was a record setter for Bishop Hoban track

April 27, 2020 John Erzar Sports
By John Erzar [email protected]
Bishop Hoban’s Lora Delaney, right, became the first female in local high school track to run the 1,600 in under five minutes in 1995. Delaney won three gold medals at the PIAA state track meet and holds two District 2 records. Times Leader file photo

Bishop Hoban’s Lora Delaney, right, became the first female in local high school track to run the 1,600 in under five minutes in 1995. Delaney won three gold medals at the PIAA state track meet and holds two District 2 records.

Times Leader file photo

Bishop Hoban’s Lora Delaney ran to two school records in 1995 against Meyers and kept running to more glory.

Delaney set the school records in the 1,600-meter and 800-meter runs as the Argents posted a 78-63 victory in Wyoming Valley Conference track. Delaney’s time in the 1,600 was 4:55 as she became the first female in Northeastern Pennsylvania high school track to run a sub five-minute mile. She clocked in at 2:16.2 in the 800.

Delaney went on to win the District 2 Class 3A title in the 800 with a record time of 2:15.54. The record still stands. So does the record she set in the 1,600 in the 1997 D2-2A meet. Her time was 5:05.54, which is over 12 seconds faster than the winning time in the 2019 meet.

Delaney went on to win gold medals in the 800 and 1,600 in the PIAA Class 3A state meet in 1995. She won silvers in both events in 1996. In 1997, she won the gold medal in the 1,600 in the PIAA Class 2A meet and was the silver medalist in the 800.

Delaney went on to run at Penn State.

1936

James Dinters, of Freeland, recorded the only knockout in a 15-bout card at the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Winning by technical knockout were Nanticoke’s Idaho Manganelli, Hazleton’s Fritz Morgan and Wilkes-Barre’s Paul Cardinal.

The fights were the last of the season and were set to resume in September.

1955

The Wilkes-Barre Barons held Dixie Land Night as the took on Reading in an Eastern League game at Artillery Park.

The pre-game music was provided by the El-Kay Dixie Land Band featuring Bobby Baird and his trumpet. All Confederate money was be accepted, according to the ad.

Reading won 1-0.

1972

Meyers’ Gary Scavone won a pitching duel with Bishop Hoban’s Leo Kratz in a 1-0 victory by the Mohawks.

Scavone threw a one-hitter and struck out 17. Kratz also tossed one-hitter with three strikeouts.

Meyers scored the only run in the bottom of the fifth on a walk and pair of errors.

1999

Wyoming Valley Conference baseball had two no-hitters on the same day although neither pitcher was dominating.

Hanover Area’s Tony Gill threw a five-inning no-hitter as the Hawkeyes defeated GAR 11-1. Gill struck out three.

Neil Palumbo had some control issues, walking eight, but finished off a no-hitter in a 10-1 win over Wyoming Valley West. He struck out five.