NASCAR annouces season will resume May 17 with seven races in 10 days

It might have seemed like a mistake at first. An online hiccup that James Franklin’s Twitter account churned out two identical signals of a recruiting victory in a span of about 90 seconds.

Nope. No glitch here. Just a significant day on the trail for the Nittany Lions coach and his 2021 class.

Quarterback Christian Veilleux and kicker Sander Sahaydak announced their commitments to Penn State within a few minutes of each other on Wednesday afternoon, capping off a productive month of recruiting during a national lockdown for the Lions.

Veilleux is a four-star quarterback from Canada who played last season at a private school in Maryland. Sahaydak stars at Liberty High School in Bethlehem, and his leg has earned him the title of the nation’s No. 1 kicker in his class by one specialist-focused service.

Their pledges continued a three-week hot streak for the Lions that has seen them add seven recruits to expand their upcoming class to 10 players and into the top 15 in the country.

As always, the focus starts at quarterback. And Penn State had to fight off national powerhouse Clemson to win over Veilleux, who listed the Lions and Tigers as his finalists along with Tennessee and Duke.

Veilleux checks in at just under 6-foot-4 and just over 200 pounds with room to fill out. He is rated the No. 15 pro-style passer in the country and No. 295 overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a junior at The Bullis School, he threw for 2,006 yards with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Originally from Ottawa, Veilleux has taken the path of many Canadian prospects by playing high school ball in the U.S. to increase his visibility — first in Buffalo and now in Potomac, Md. Bullis has been a successful pipeline for Penn State, which landed Cam Brown and Jonathan Holland from the program in recent years, with Brown having just been drafted by the New York Giants on Saturday.

Penn State has eagerly pursued recruits who have taken similar paths from Canada, including linebacker Jesse Luketa — also an Ottawa native — and team co-captain Jonathan Sutherland at safety. Penn State’s 2020 class also had two recruits who stayed in Canada for their high school ball in tight end Theo Johnson and wideout Malick Meiga.

In announcing his commitment, Veilleux thanked the various coaching staffs that have helped him along, as well as his family for encouraging him despite their time spent apart.

“For my closest friends & the city of Ottawa, thank you for your continuous support,” Veilleux wrote for a recruiting graphic produced by Penn State. “Most importantly, I want to thank my mother, my father, my brother & my entire family for their unconditional love & support. We sacrificed our time together so I can chase my dreams. Thank you for believing in me.

“Today, with their love & support, I am extremely excited to announce that I am 111% committed to PENN STATE!”

Why 111%? Veilleux wears No. 11 at Bullis.

He would be set to sign in December and be the sixth member of what would be a crowded quarterback room in 2021. History, of course, indicates that all six are unlikely to be there as transfers are the norm at the position. For now, Penn State has junior starter Sean Clifford backed up by sophomore Will Levis and redshirt freshmen Ta’Quan Roberson and Michael Johnson Jr. Micah Bowens is the newcomer as a true freshman.

Veilleux would certainly benefit from spending a year around Clifford, another quarterback who had to work on his speed and agility to be able to run Penn State’s scheme, which depends on a mobile passer.

While it’s possible that the Lions run their quarterbacks less under new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, Veilleux’s mobility was strong enough to land him a scholarship offer last June when he worked out in person for the coaches at a camp. His junior film also has him showing off an impressive deep ball.

Penn State will hope he can account for plenty of points along with his future teammate Sahaydak.

Specialists are low on the priority list for recruiting services to evaluate, so it’s not a surprise that Sahaydak has yet to receive a rating from any of 247Sports, Rivals or ESPN.

That’s where Kohl’s Professional Camps fills the void. Kohl’s hosts events for kickers, punters and long snappers throughout the offseason.

Sahaydak performed so well this winter at the Eastern Showcase and the Underclassman Challenge that the 6-foot-2 junior was named the country’s top-ranked kicker by the service.

“He has special leg speed and is very coordinated,” Kohl’s wrote in its evaluation. “He stood out at the Underclassman Challenge in both charting and in the competitions. His field goal height off the ground is D1 ready right now. Sahaydak can still improve technically and should be an early offer player from a Power Five school. His ability to hit field goals from 55-65 yards away make him different than others in his class.”

Having previously received offers from Army and Rutgers, Sahaydak jumped on a scholarship from Penn State, which came less than two weeks ago.

“It is a dream come true to play Division I football at the highest level with a chance to win championships,” Sahaydak wrote in his commitment letter. “Thank you Coach Franklin and (special teams coordinator Joe Lorig) for allowing me to be in this amazing position. I am excited to get to work and continue to develop.”

As things stand now, Sahaydak would have the opportunity to redshirt in 2021 if needed, as scholarship specialists Jake Pinegar and Jordan Stout both have two years of eligibility left.

Penn State had a successful rotation with the duo last season as Pinegar handled field goals under 50 yards while Stout was brought on for the longer attempts and for kickoffs. With four-year starting punter Blake Gillikin now gone, Stout is the frontrunner to handle punting duties next season as well.

Doctor’s lawsuit dismissed

Off the field, a former team doctor had his lawsuit against Franklin, athletic director Sandy Barbour and the university dismissed because of a ruling that he missed the deadline to file it.

PennLive first reported Wednesday that a Dauphin County judge wrote that Dr. Scott Lynch missed the 180-day deadline to file a whistleblower complaint. Lynch alleged last August that he was pressured by Franklin to prematurely clear injured players to return to action and that when he reported his concerns up the chain to Barbour, he was ultimately removed from his position as team doctor.

Franklin, Barbour and Penn State have denied the accusations, with school officials saying that Lynch was replaced by his predecessor, Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli, because of his proximity to the university. Lynch commuted from Hershey and remains employed by Penn State.

Lynch’s suit was filed Aug. 23, which the court found to be three days after the deadline, having had his exit interview as team doctor on Feb. 21.

Franklin and the football program remain embroiled in a separate lawsuit filed by former player Isaiah Humphries, who alleges he was the target of hazing and sexual harassment before his transfer to Cal. Humphries, the son of former Penn State letterman Leonard Humphries, alleges his concerns were not treated seriously by Franklin. Defensive lineman Damion Barber is also a defendant in the suit.

Penn State and Franklin have denied the claims, saying that both local and university police investigated the matter with no charges being filed. Penn State is seeking to have Humphries’ suit dismissed as well.