Play ball: MLB sets 60-game schedule to open July 23 or 24

June 23, 2020 Times Leader Sports
Wire reports
Stadiums like Coors Field in Denver will host baseball without fans as the 2020 season is set to begin on July 23 or 24. David Zalubowski | AP photo

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball issued a 60-game schedule Tuesday night that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks as the sport tries to push ahead amid the coronavirus following months of acrimony.

Each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and four games vs. each of the five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

A team is scheduled to make only one trip to each city it visits in MLB’s shortest season since 1878.

In a twist, the sides expanded the designated hitter to games involving National League teams and instituted the radical innovation of starting extra innings with a runner on second base.

“There are going to be surprises, that I can guarantee you,” Hall of Fame pitcher and television broadcaster John Smoltz said Tuesday on a conference call for an upcoming celebrity golf tournament. “And those surprises might be refreshing in a sense that you didn’t see that coming three months ago.”

The number of playoff teams will remain at 10, though that still could change.

The trade deadline will be Aug. 31 and the deadline for postseason eligibility is Sept. 15.

Active rosters will be 30 during the first two weeks of the season, 28 during the second two weeks and 26 after that. They will not expand to 28 on Sept. 1, as originally intended this year.

With no minor leagues, teams would be allowed to retain 60 players each, including a taxi squad. Up to three players from the taxi squad can travel with a team to a game, and one of the three must be a catcher.

MLB is keeping the innovation of the three-batter minimum for pitchers, but decided to keep the injured list minimum for pitchers at 10 days rather than revert to 15, as initially intended. But the new rule remains in place that a pitcher must face at least three batters or finish the half inning.

“There could be some scenarios where the pitching staffs that wouldn’t be able to do what they could over 162 games might do something different for 60 games,” Smoltz said. “So, I think you’ll see some creativity that will allow a team to (improve their chances of making) the playoffs.”

The agreement will allow any player who is considered high-risk for severe complications due to COVID-19 to opt out of the season and still collect his salary and service time.

According to one report, MLB agreed to the union’s proposal that all players who co-habitate with a high-risk individual, including a pregnant spouse, have the right to opt out and be paid while receiving service time. The wife of Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, a three-time American League most valuable player, is due to have the couple’s first child in August.

A greater sense of urgency will be attached to each game, each series, each week, in a shortened season, forcing managers to be aggressive in how they use their bullpens and less patient with struggling hitters.

“The teams that were great before this happened are still going to be great, but there’s going to be a lot more pressure on them, because in a 60-game schedule, I think you’ll have 25% more teams that can compete that had no idea if they could compete for 162 games,” Smoltz said.

“So, you’re going to see more teams have a chance in a 60-game schedule. I think it’s going be awesome. The older players are going to be refreshed, the younger players will be super anxious to get out there. There’s going to be different strategy and how you manipulate the roster. I think it has a chance to be unique.”