On This Date: New high school all-star game was one and done in 1960

The starting lineups for the Pittston Elks East-West Mid-Valley All-Star High School Football Game which was played in 1960.
Times Leader file photo
There was another high school all-star football game in 1960 other than the UNICO Game. It disappeared quickly.
The Pittston Elks Club held the inaugural East-West Mid-Valley All-Star High School Football Game at Bone Stadium in Pittston. The game was scheduled for July 1, but postponed due to inclement weather. When the game was in its planning stage, it was scheduled to be played at Exeter High School’s stadium.
The East consisted of players from Pittston, St. John’s, Jenkins Township, Avoca, Moosic and Duryea high schools. The team was coached by Moosic’s Jim Connor Jr. and Duryea’s Clem Russavage. Practices were held at Fourth Ward Park in Pittston.
The West drew players from Wyoming, West Pittston, Exeter, West Wyoming, Forty Fort and West Side Catholic. Wyoming’s Pete Podwika and West Pittston’s Ollie Thomas were the coaches. The team used West Wyoming High School for practices.
The game was sort of a revival of a game held by the Pittston Lions Club in the 1940s. That game was last played in December 1949, and low attendance and bad weather were factors in its end.
The game was well received as the crowd was reported at 5,200. The East won 19-0 with Duryea’s Joe Gillis, St. John’s Phil Cocco and Pittston’s Al Potorski scoring touchdowns in the first half. Pittston’s Earl Bechtold kicked the extra point after the first touchdown. The other two attempts were blocked.
Gillis scored on a 2-yard run. Cocco caught a 35-yard TD pass from Moosic’s Dave Reed. Potorski capped the scoring with a 7-yard run.
Despite the success, the game apparently was never played again. A 1962 editorial called for the resumption of the game, indicating it wasn’t played in 1961.
Even if the game was revived, its demise would have been imminent. Pittston Area and Wyoming Area were formed for the 1966-67 school year and eight of the 12 schools that played in 1960 were absorbed into those jointures. Moosic joined with neighboring Taylor to form Taylor-Moosic High School in 1962 and eventually Riverside in 1966. Moosic players participated in Scranton’s Dream Game in 1961.
1992
Tyler Green, the Philadelphia Phillies’ first-round pick a year earlier, had a shaky home debut with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons in a 5-0 loss to Syracuse.
Green pitched 6.1 innings and struck out nine, but also walked six and surrendered two home runs.
Green never lived up to his 10th overall selections. He played four years in the majors, finishing with an 18-25 record and 5.16 ERA. Future Major League slugger Manny Ramirez was picked three selections later by the Cleveland Indians.
1993
A crowd of 3,200 packed Wilkes University to see a WWF wrestling card that featured two championship matches.
Shawn Michaels retained the Intercontinental belt went he was disqualified in his match with Randy “Macho Man” Savage. Yokozuna remained the World champion after being disqualified during his match with Bret Hart.
Other wrestlers on the card included The Undertaker, Doink The Clown, Mr. Perfect and Hacksaw Jim Duggan.
1994
Hanover’s Ted Tryba won individual honors at the Busch Classic Pro-Am at Kingsmill Golf Club in Williamsburg, Va.
Tryba shot a 63, which included five consecutive birdies and an eagle.
2013
New York Yankees star Derek Jeter began an injury rehab assignment with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Jeter went 0-for-2 with a walk before a sellout crowd of 10,000.