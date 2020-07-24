No fall sports for King’s, Wilkes, Misericordia

July 24, 2020 Times Leader Sports

The Middle Atlantic Conference — which includes King’s, Wilkes and Misericordia — has suspended fall sports.

“After careful consideration of internal and external circumstances and with the health and well-being of each campus and community in mind, the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Presidents made the difficult decision to suspend all intercollegiate athletics competition through the fall semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a post on the conference website reads.

