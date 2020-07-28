Nanticoke Area shuts down all voluntary workouts due to COVID-19 contact

July 28, 2020 John Erzar Sports
The Nanticoke Area School District shut down voluntary workouts in all sports Tuesday after three football players were in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district originally suspended football workouts because three players have jobs where they were in contact with the person. But after consideration, it decided all sports will be shut down.

No Nanticoke Area players in any sport are known to have COVID-19 symptoms.

Football will resume Aug. 11. All other sports will return Aug. 17, which is the first official day of practice under PIAA guidelines.