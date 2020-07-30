PIAA releases statement regarding Wolf administration’s ban on spectators

July 30, 2020 John Erzar Sports
The PIAA released a statement Thursday saying the ban on spectators for fall sports comes from Governor Tom Wolf’s administration and not the PIAA.

The statement reads: “PIAA has received many inquiries regarding the ability of spectators to attend school athletic events. This is not a PIAA decision. PIAA is following the sports guidance putout by the Wolf Administration.”

The current ban prohibits spectators from attending scholastic sports at any grade level. The Preliminary School Sports Guidance document from Wolf’s office was dated June 10 and updated July 15.

The first day for fall sports practices is Aug. 17. Football holds heat acclimation starting Aug. 10.