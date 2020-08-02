On This Date: Walt Michaels stepped down as SWB Stallions coach in 1990

August 2, 2020 John Erzar Sports
By John Erzar
Swoyersville native Walt Michaels stepped down as head coach of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Stallions of the Minor League Football System in 1990 due to health reasons. Michaels was a head coach in the NFL and USFL.

Walt Michaels stepped down as head coach of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Stallions, the local franchise in the new Minor League Football System, in 1990.

Michaels cited health problems as the reason and planned to stay with the team in an advisory capacity. George Baldwin, Michaels’ top assistant, was named interim head coach. Baldwin was the former head coach at Kutztown University and an assistant coach with the New England Patriots.

“The big thing is Walt didn’t want to resign,” Stallions general manager Chris Lencheski said. “But he did want to do the right thing for the franchise. Walt Michaels is still going to be involved in the organization.”

Michaels had surgery in May to remove part of a growth behind the inside of his right ear. He left the hospital a week later, but an infection caused him to miss two weeks of the Stallions’ preseason camp. He didn’t join the team until late June.

Michaels coached the team the previous Friday, but was told by doctors not to travel to this week’s game in Florida.

“You can’t be much of a head coach, running back and forth like this,” Michaels said earlier in the week. “I want to do the right thing for the team.”

Michaels was a four-time all-pro linebacker with the Cleveland Browns. He was also the head coach of the New York Jets and the USFL’s New Jersey Generals. The Swoyersville native was living on his farm in Shickshinny.

The MLFS folded after the 1990 season.

1933

The Irem Temple Country Club defeated the Fox Hill Country Club 7.5-5.

Irem Temple golfers who helped picking up wins were Evan Jones, William Goode, Stuart Evans, Dr. FH Kroll, George Keller, Dr. Lewis Jones, Charles Gates, Andy Leach, Fay Curtis and Randall Berg.

1998

Pocono defeated the Delaware Valley region 1-0 to win the intermediate male soccer championship at the Keystone State Games.

Jeff Ferraro scored the game’s only goal off an assist from Greg Castellani. It was Ferraro’s third goal of the tournament.

1998

Old Forge’s Joe Amato won the Top Fuel division at the NHRA Northwest Nationals in Kent, Wash.

Amato’s winning speed was 294.88 mph. He moved within 18 points of leader Cory McClenathan in the standings.

1999

Plains couldn’t hold onto a lead going into the fifth inning as was eliminated from the Little League major baseball state tournament with a 5-3 loss to Newtown Edgemont. Plains lost 15-3 to Newtown Edgemont earlier in the tournament.

Plains scored all its runs in the first innings. Pat McGlynn and Mike Shalata reached on errors and Joe Ryan cleared the bases with a three-run home run.