On This Date: David Pearson smoked the field at Pocono in 1975

August 3, 2020 John Erzar Sports
By John Erzar
Despite being black flagged for smoke coming out of the rear of his car, David Pearson used a loophole in the rules to win at Pocono in 1975. Times Leader file photo

Despite being black flagged for smoke coming out of the rear of his car, David Pearson used a loophole in the rules to win at Pocono in 1975.

David Pearson didn’t break the rules to win the Purolator 500 at Pocono International Raceway in 1975. He just bent them a little bit for his victory in the Grand National Series, which is now known as the NASCAR Cup Series.

Pearson’s Mercury started smoking from the rear and he was black flagged with two laps remaining, meaning he had to leave the track and head to the pits. But drivers had three laps to obey the black flag, and since there were only two laps remaining, Pearson ignored the order to pit.

Richard Petty finished second and became the first stock car driver to eclipse $2 million in career earnings.

The race was stopped for over an hour due to rain. It resumed on lap 98.

1956

Richard Singer threw a no-hitter as Firwood Lumber defeated Woodlawn 7-0 in St. Therese’s Little League action.

Singer struck out 14. Two Woodlawn batters reached base on errors.

1958

John Casey and Jack Nedell combined to win the Anthracite Golf Association’s annual seniors tournament at Fox Hill Country Club.

Casey and Nedell shot a par 71 with four birdies. John Monahan and Lou Fabrizio were second with a 73.

1967

Joe Evans was named the first boys basketball coach at Wyoming Valley West. He coached basketball and baseball at Plymouth.

The baseball job went to former Kingston coach Fred Frey. Robert Herman was named the wrestling coach, Dolores Weiss was named the field hockey coach and Miriam Hannon was selected as the girls basketball coach.

Evans also coached at St. Vincent’s and St. Leo’s. His 1957 St. Vincent’s team won the Pennsylvania Catholic Interscholastic Athletic Association Class B title.

Evans’ salary was listed at $1,000. Frey would be paid $600 to coach baseball. The other salaries weren’t reported.

1983

The Ashley Trouble defeated Forty Fort 13-10 to win their second consecutive Wyoming Valley Girls Traveling Softball League championship after a delay over a uniform violation.

The Forty Fort girls were sent home to change because they were wearing white pants. A borough ordinance prohibited the girls from wearing white pants at home games.

Reliever Donna Zavada held Forty Fort to one run over four innings.

2016

State champion Swoyersville defeated New Jersey champ Flemington 5-0 in its opener at the American Legion Baseball Mid-Atlantic Regionals in Purcellville, Va.

Tyler Yankosky pitched eight innings and struck out five.

Ryan Hogan singled in a run in the first inning. Yankosky hit a solo homer and Justin Montalvo drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to make it 3-0.

In the seventh, Mark Baron brought in a run with a bunt and Hogan knocked in Swoyersville’s final run.