Hanover Area puts fall sports on hold pending school board meeting

August 23, 2020 John Erzar Sports
By John Erzar [email protected]

The Hanover Area School District put fall sports on hold Sunday until the school board can meet to vote on the issue.

No date could be found for a board meeting on the school district’s website. The first official day for fall sports is Monday, with football starting heat acclimation.

The PIAA Board of Directors voted 25-5 Friday to have fall sports despite Governor Tom Wolf’s recommendation that scholastic and youth sports be suspended until Jan. 1 because of COVID-19 concerns. The PIAA said it would be up to each individual school district to decide to proceed with fall sports. The board also voted 30-0 to allow schools cancelling this fall seasons to seek an alternative season at a later date.

No Wyoming Valley Conference schools have cancelled fall sports. The WVC athletic directors meet later this week.

In the Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association, Carbondale Area have cancelled fall sports. Abington Heights has cancelled all fall sports except for cross country, girls tennis and golf. Susquehanna suspended the start for two weeks. The Valley View school board voted 6-3 Sunday in favor of having fall sports.