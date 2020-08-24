Wyoming Valley West halts fall sports pending school board vote

August 24, 2020 John Erzar Sports
By John Erzar [email protected]

The Wyoming Valley West School District didn’t start fall sports on Monday as planned as the school board decided it wanted to meet and vote on the issue.

The school board is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting Tuesday morning to decide the fate of fall sports because of COVID-19 concerns.

Hanover Area also didn’t practice as its school board made the same decision on Sunday. It will also hold a meeting this week on whether to continue fall sports.

Wyoming Valley West and Hanover Area had been holding voluntary workouts. Monday was the first date of official fall practice with heat acclimation for football.

In the Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association, Carbondale cancelled all fall sports and Abington Heights cancelled all fall sports but cross country, golf and girls tennis. Susquehanna suspended athletics for two weeks because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in its area.

The Valley View School District voted 6-3 on Sunday night to have fall sports, but suspended them on Monday until further notice. The district released a statement saying it was informed Monday morning that several student-athletes in different sports were in direct contact with a student from another school who tested positive for COVID-19.

The PIAA Board of Directors voted 25-5 Friday to have fall sports despite Governor Tom Wolf’s recommendation that scholastic and youth sports be suspended until Jan. 1 because of COVID-19 concerns. The PIAA said it would be up to each individual school district to decide to proceed with fall sports.

The board also voted 30-0 to allow schools cancelling this fall seasons to seek an alternative season at a later date.