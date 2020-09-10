H.S. Football District 2 decides Valley View must forfeit opener vs. Delaware Valley

September 10, 2020 John Erzar Sports
By John Erzar [email protected]

SCRANTON — Local high school football has its first result of the season. And Valley View ended up the loser.

The District 2 athletic committee voted unanimously on Thursday that Valley View must forfeit its Oct. 2 season-opening game against Delaware Valley.

A close hearing on the matter lasted about an hour in the Scranton High School auditorium.

Valley View’s argument was due to a shutdown of out-of-season voluntary workouts because of a COVID-19 situation it wouldn’t be adequately prepared to play Delaware Valley. Both teams are members of the Lackawanna Football Conference, which starts its five-week season on Oct. 2. The LFC begins official practice on Monday, and all teams must complete three weeks of practices in order to play. Scrimmages count as a practice.

While Valley View will get a forfeit loss, Delaware Valley will not be awarded a forfeit win. In anticipation of the outcome, Delaware Valley scheduled La Salle College High School from District 12 on Oct 2, voiding a forfeit victory. La Salle College is one of the few District 12 teams playing after the COVID-19 pandemic caused most Philadelphia schools to cancel fall sports. It will make the long road trip to Delaware Valley.

District 2 chairman Frank Majikes said that Valley View can not schedule another opponent for the Oct. 2-3 weekend since its originally scheduled game is being forfeited. The program was also placed on one year probation.

Valley View can appeal the decision to the PIAA Board of Directors, but the chances of it being overturned are unlikely after a unanimous vote at the district level. Majikes is also the president of the PIAA Board of Directors.